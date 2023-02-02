Air Products reports 1Q sales of $3B, just short of analyst expectations

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals reported first quarter sales Thursday of $3.17 billion, up 6% over a year ago but short of analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion.
The Upper Macungie Township-based company's adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.64, below the Zacks Investment Research estimate of $2.73. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual.
"The committed team at Air Products worked hard to deliver strong results this quarter, overcoming significant economic weakness, currency challenges and other headwinds," Seifi Ghasemi, the company's chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement.
When the U.S. dollar strengthens against foreign currencies, international sales are converted into fewer dollars.
On a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis, earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.57, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.
The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11.20 to $11.50, which would be an increase of 9% to 12% over 2022. In the second quarter, Air Products forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70.
Ghasemi noted several big recent steps by the company, including completing the second phase of a $12 billion project in Saudi Arabia and announcing plans for the biggest U.S. "green hydrogen" project, to be built in north Texas.
"Green hydrogen" is gas produced by renewable electricity that is used to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. The resulting gas is deemed green because producing it does not generate carbon emissions.
"Hydrogen is the sustainable fuel of the future." Ghasemi said in November.
Air Products will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to provide more details on the first-quarter report.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Wednesday was $318.13.