Air Products reports 1Q sales of $3B, just short of analyst expectations

  • 0
Air Products sign generic

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals reported first quarter sales Thursday of $3.17 billion, up 6% over a year ago but short of analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion.

The Upper Macungie Township-based company's adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $2.64, below the Zacks Investment Research estimate of $2.73. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual.

"The committed team at Air Products worked hard to deliver strong results this quarter, overcoming significant economic weakness, currency challenges and other headwinds," Seifi Ghasemi, the company's chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement.

When the U.S. dollar strengthens against foreign currencies, international sales are converted into fewer dollars.

On a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis, earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.57, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11.20 to $11.50, which would be an increase of 9% to 12% over 2022. In the second quarter, Air Products forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70.

Ghasemi noted several big recent steps by the company, including completing the second phase of a $12 billion project in Saudi Arabia and announcing plans for the biggest U.S. "green hydrogen" project, to be built in north Texas.

"Green hydrogen" is gas produced by renewable electricity that is used to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. The resulting gas is deemed green because producing it does not generate carbon emissions.

"Hydrogen is the sustainable fuel of the future." Ghasemi said in November.

Air Products will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to provide more details on the first-quarter report.

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Wednesday was $318.13.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

