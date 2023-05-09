Air Products reports 2Q earnings per share, sales that exceed forecasts

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.74 on Tuesday, up 17% as prices and sales improved in the company's four geographic regions.
The Upper Macungie Township-based maker of industrial gases posted sales of $3.2 billion in the quarter ended March 31, up 9% over the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimates compiled by Zacks Investment Research were for revenue of $3.02 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $2.64. Air Products' own forecast for the quarter was for adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70. Adjusted earnings exclude items the company considers one-time or unusual.
"Our team successfully drove pricing and volumes in our base business," Seifi Ghasemi, Air Products' chairman, chief executive and president said in a statement. Ghasemi and other company officials will discuss the fiscal second-quarter results during a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Air Products also issued new forecasts. It now expects full-year fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of $11.30 to $11.50. Third-quarter EPS is expected within a range of $2.85 to $2.95. The full-year capital spending forecast remains $5 billion to $5.5 billion.
Second-quarter earnings measured under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) were $1.97. Total GAAP net income was $450 million, down 16% from the second quarter of 2022. GAAP earnings do not exclude unusual items.
In the company's Americas division, sales were $1.37 billion in the quarter, up 16% over the year-ago quarter; Asia sales rose 8% to $814 million; Europe sales rose 2% to $753 million, and the income of Air Products' Middle East and India affiliates increased 39% to $99 million.
Air Products is the world's largest producer of hydrogen, a market position that gives it an edge in leading the transition to a clean-energy economy, according to Ghasemi. He contends that hydrogen can replace fossil fuels in heavy industry and transport, reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that is linked to climate change.
The transition has not been without some bumps. In March, the company dropped a coal-to-methanol project in Indonesia. Shares dropped 3.1% that day.
In 2020, Air Products said it would invest about $2 billion in what it called the Bengalon project. After announcing the end of its participation in that plant, the company said it would shift resources to producing "green" hydrogen (made using renewable energy) and "blue" hydrogen (carbon emissions are captured and stored). Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to climate change.
The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 provides subsidies for making hydrogen, "driving increasing opportunities for Air Products to invest in these energy-transition projects around the world," the company said in its March statement.
The company promised further details on the Indonesia decision in its second-quarter conference call.
Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Monday was $295.58.
In the past 52 weeks, Air Products has traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88.