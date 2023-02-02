 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Air Products shares fall after company reports 1Q earnings at low end of forecast

  • 0
Air Products sign generic

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Shares of Air Products & Chemicals fell Thursday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that came in at the low end of its forecast.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 were $2.64. The EPS number came in below the Zacks Investment Research estimate of $2.73. Air Products' own forecast for the quarter was for adjusted EPS of $2.60 to $2.80. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual.

The Upper Macungie Township-based company's revenue for the first quarter was $3.17 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter but below the Zacks consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

Air Products shares were down $23.96, or 7.5%, to $294.17 at 11:05 a.m. Thursday. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.

Seifi Ghasemi, the chairman, chief executive and president, said the company reported good numbers in the face of a difficult global economy.

"The people at Air Products delivered great results this quarter," he said during a 90-minute conference call with Wall Street analysts.

He cited global economic weakness and the strong U.S. dollar among the challenges Air Products faces. When the dollar appreciates against foreign currencies, international revenue is converted into fewer dollars. The currency impact reduced first-quarter revenue by 6%.

Ghasemi also noted the company's recent announcement of an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend, now $1.75 per share. That payment and share buybacks will return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2023, he said.

He said Air Products is laying the groundwork for a new low-carbon economy. In doing so, it can make money and help the world at the same time. The company is investing billions in clean energy projects in Canada, Texas, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.

Air Products is the largest producer of hydrogen, which Ghasemi says is "the sustainable fuel of the future." The company's goal, he said Thursday, is "helping to drive the energy transition and moving humanity forward."

Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic linger, Ghasemi said. China has lifted most lockdown measures, but new outbreaks of the virus are disrupting business.

"We expect economic recovery in China to take time," Ghasemi said. He said the company cannot project what will happen in the economies of China and Europe.

On a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis, earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.57, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP results do not exclude one-items.

The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11.20 to $11.50, which would be an increase of 9% to 12% over 2022. In the second quarter, Air Products forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70.

The Americas is the company's biggest segment, and in the quarter it recorded $1.384 billion in sales, up 13% over the year-ago quarter. In Asia, sales of $778 million were little changed.

Sales in Europe rose 6% over 2021's quarter to $792 million, and corporate and other sales (including equipment) were $179 million, down 19%. The smallest segment is the Middle East and India, with $41 million in sales.

The company's goal of $5 billion to $5.5 billion in capital spending in 2023 remains unchanged.

When Ghasemi was asked about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies for green hydrogen, he said Air Products and customers will both benefit.

The goal of the legislation is to lower the price of hydrogen, he said.

"We will pass through some of (the subsidy) to the customer," he said. "We are in a very unique position to take full advantage of the IRA legislation."

"Green hydrogen" is gas produced by renewable electricity that is used to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. The resulting gas is deemed green because producing it does not generate carbon emissions, which are linked to climate change.

Air Products will continue to strive to be the safest, most diverse and most profitable industrial gas company in the world, Ghasemi said.

"The outlook for the global economy remains uncertain, however we remain confident in Air Products," he said.

Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Wednesday was $318.13.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National