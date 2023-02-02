Air Products shares fall after company reports 1Q earnings at low end of forecast

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Shares of Air Products & Chemicals fell Thursday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that came in at the low end of its forecast.
Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2022 were $2.64. The EPS number came in below the Zacks Investment Research estimate of $2.73. Air Products' own forecast for the quarter was for adjusted EPS of $2.60 to $2.80. Adjusted earnings exclude items that the company considers to be one-time or unusual.
The Upper Macungie Township-based company's revenue for the first quarter was $3.17 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter but below the Zacks consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
Air Products shares were down $23.96, or 7.5%, to $294.17 at 11:05 a.m. Thursday. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2%.
Seifi Ghasemi, the chairman, chief executive and president, said the company reported good numbers in the face of a difficult global economy.
"The people at Air Products delivered great results this quarter," he said during a 90-minute conference call with Wall Street analysts.
He cited global economic weakness and the strong U.S. dollar among the challenges Air Products faces. When the dollar appreciates against foreign currencies, international revenue is converted into fewer dollars. The currency impact reduced first-quarter revenue by 6%.
Ghasemi also noted the company's recent announcement of an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend, now $1.75 per share. That payment and share buybacks will return $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2023, he said.
He said Air Products is laying the groundwork for a new low-carbon economy. In doing so, it can make money and help the world at the same time. The company is investing billions in clean energy projects in Canada, Texas, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.
Air Products is the largest producer of hydrogen, which Ghasemi says is "the sustainable fuel of the future." The company's goal, he said Thursday, is "helping to drive the energy transition and moving humanity forward."
Effects of the COVID-19 pandemic linger, Ghasemi said. China has lifted most lockdown measures, but new outbreaks of the virus are disrupting business.
"We expect economic recovery in China to take time," Ghasemi said. He said the company cannot project what will happen in the economies of China and Europe.
On a GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) basis, earnings per share from continuing operations were $2.57, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. GAAP results do not exclude one-items.
The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $11.20 to $11.50, which would be an increase of 9% to 12% over 2022. In the second quarter, Air Products forecasts adjusted EPS of $2.50 to $2.70.
The Americas is the company's biggest segment, and in the quarter it recorded $1.384 billion in sales, up 13% over the year-ago quarter. In Asia, sales of $778 million were little changed.
Sales in Europe rose 6% over 2021's quarter to $792 million, and corporate and other sales (including equipment) were $179 million, down 19%. The smallest segment is the Middle East and India, with $41 million in sales.
The company's goal of $5 billion to $5.5 billion in capital spending in 2023 remains unchanged.
When Ghasemi was asked about the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies for green hydrogen, he said Air Products and customers will both benefit.
The goal of the legislation is to lower the price of hydrogen, he said.
"We will pass through some of (the subsidy) to the customer," he said. "We are in a very unique position to take full advantage of the IRA legislation."
"Green hydrogen" is gas produced by renewable electricity that is used to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen. The resulting gas is deemed green because producing it does not generate carbon emissions, which are linked to climate change.
Air Products will continue to strive to be the safest, most diverse and most profitable industrial gas company in the world, Ghasemi said.
"The outlook for the global economy remains uncertain, however we remain confident in Air Products," he said.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Wednesday was $318.13.