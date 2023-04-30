 Skip to main content
Air Products to build hydrogen refueling station near energy complex in Edmonton, Canada

  • 0
Air Products Global Headquarters, Lehigh Valley
WFMZ-TV
Air Products & Chemicals, the world's largest producer of hydrogen, plans to build a hydrogen refueling station for trucks and cars near the energy complex it is building in Edmonton, Canada.
 
The refueling station will be the first for Air Products in Canada and the first commercial-scale station in the Canadian province of Alberta. A C$1 million grant from Canada will help fund the project. One million Canadian dollars equals $732,306 in U.S. currency.
 
Canada's national goal is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Hydrogen can be used in place of some fossil fuels to cut carbon dioxide emissions, which are linked to climate change.
 
"This station is the next step in Air Products' commitment to Edmonton and the Province of Alberta and will serve as a model that can be replicated throughout Canada" to boost the hydrogen economy and cut emissions, Eric Guter, Air Products' Global Vice President of Hydrogen for Mobility, said in a statement.
 
"Diversifying Canada's energy portfolio is key to a prosperous economic future, one that creates good-paying carers and helps us achieve our 2050 net-zero goals," Randy Boissonnault, Canada's Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, said in the statement.
 
The station will have two hydrogen refueling lanes for heavy-duty commercial and municipal trucks, and Air Products' own truck fleet. The time needed to refill a vehicle will be "on par" with refilling trucks that use conventional fuel. The station will also have two ports for hydrogen fuel-cell cars. 
 
Shares in Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Friday was $294.36.
