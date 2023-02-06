 Skip to main content
Air Products to open project offices in Buffalo, Canada

Air Products sign generic

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Air Products & Chemicals will open offices in upstate New York and Canada to expand its presence in the Americas.

Air Products, the world leader in the production of hydrogen, said in a statement Monday that the offices in Buffalo and Alberta will be close to production sites.

The Buffalo office will start with about 75 workers, and Alberta will employ more than 40.

"We have strategically located these new execution offices close to our project sites, which has has several benefits including access to a strong technical talent pool and proximity to several distinguished engineering school," Anthony Buzzeo, Air Products' general manager, Americas, said in the statement.

The two offices will be part of the Upper Macungie Township-based company's Global Engineering and Manufacturing Technology Equipment (GEMTE) team.

Buffalo is about 300 miles from Massena, New York, where Air Products plans to invest about a half-billion dollars to produce "green" hydrogen. The gas is deemed green if it is produced with renewable electricity, such as from solar or wind power, that splits water into oxygen and hydrogen. That process does not emit greenhouse gases, which are linked to climate change.

The Edmonton office, in the Canadian province of Alberta, is near two Air Products facilities that produce hydrogen. A third will be constructed there.

Shares of Air Products have fallen about 11% since the company reported earnings per share at the low end its fiscal first-quarter forecast on Feb. 2.

Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Shares traded at $281.61 midday Monday. The closing price last Wednesday, the day before the earnings report, was $318.13.

 
