Air Products to pay $1B for Uzbekistan plant that makes synthetic fuel

  0
Air Products sign generic

Air Products & Chemicals has agreed to a $1 billion deal to buy a plant in Uzbekistan that makes synthetic fuels.

The plant converts natural gas to "syngas," also known as synthesis gas. That blend of gases can be used as fuel or as a feedstock to make chemicals such as ammonia or methanol.

"Air Products is proud to be deploying our knowledge, experience and technology to help nations around the world access and maximize their abundant energy sources more sustainably," said Air Products Chairman, Chief Executive and President Seifi Ghasemi, in a statement.

Uzbekistan is a former Soviet republic in central Asia with a population of about 35 million. The capital is Tashkent. Energy products are among its top exports.

The agreement announced Thursday was signed by Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products, the government of Uzbekistan and state-owned energy company Uzbekneftegas (UNG).

Air Products will supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and syngas under a long-term contract to UNG, and the state-owned company will provide natural gas to the plant.

"This will enable UNG to seamlessly produce low-cost, high-purity fuels that enable the Republic (UZbekistan) to meet its growing energy production and societal needs," Ghasemi said.

Cooperation with Air Products, the world's biggest producer of hydrogen, "represents a partnership that promises to unleash the enormous potential of the energy sector of the Republic of Uzbekistan," said Sidikov Bakhodirjon Bakhromovich, chairman of the board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

Air Products is a global industrial gases company that employs more than 21,000 people. Share in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. The closing price Wednesday was $270.84.

In the last 52 weeks, shares have traded as high as $328.56 and as low as $218.88. The company's market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) is $61 billion.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

