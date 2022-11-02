Air Products to promote hydrogen as cleaner, sustainable fuel at conference in Egypt

At an international conference next week, Air Products will promote the use of hydrogen as part of the transition to cleaner energy.
Dr. Samir Serhan, chief operating officer, will make the keynote address at the Hydrogen Transition Summit Nov. 8 in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt.
"Hydrogen is not just the fuel of the future, it is the fuel of today," Serhan said in a statement from Air Products. "If we're truly to build a cleaner, more sustainable world, hydrogen must play a key role."
Air Products is the world's largest producer of hydrogen. The Upper Macungie Township-based company has promoted the use of hydrogen in heavy industry and transportation to replace fossil fuels, reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change.
That's a big job, Serhan said.
"The issues of climate change and the energy transition are too large for one company, or even one country," he said. "These are truly global issues the demand world-scale answers."
The Hydrogen Transition Summit is being held during a United Nations conference on climate change. Presentations made at the summit will be streamed live.
Air Products Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Seifi Ghasmi has committed at least $15 billion to hydrogen clean-energy projects.
In fiscal 2021, Air Products' sales were $10.3 billion. The company employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.
Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. At 10 a.m. Wednesday, they were trading at $250.95.