Air Products wins spot on Dow Jones index that promotes environmental, social progress

Air Products & Chemicals is on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for a 13th straight year in recognition of the company's leadership in clean energy.
"Sustainability is our growth strategy at Air Products," according to Simon Moore, vice president of investor relations, corporate relations and sustainability.
Sustainable energy has multiple definitions and the term is sometimes used interchangeably with renewable energy. Yet while renewable power such as wind and solar is sustainable, other sources of energy such as "green hydrogen" can be sustainable because they do not generate greenhouse gases, which are linked to climate change.
Upper Macungie Township-based Air Products is the world's largest maker of hydrogen and is investing billions of dollars in green hydrogen. The gas is deemed "green" if is made with renewable energy, such as solar power, that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. That process generates no carbon emissions.
"Hydrogen will be the sustainable fuel of the future," Seifi Ghasemi, the chief executive officer, chairman and president of Air Products, said in November.
The federal Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 backs Air Products' ambitions with subsidies for green energy.
The Dow Jones Sustainability recognition places Air Products in the top 20% of North American companies based on economic, environmental and social criteria.
Air Products has a goal of reaching net-zero carbon emissions in its operations by 2050, Moore said in a company statement. In 2022, the company announced plans for green-hydrogen plants in Massena, New York, and in north Texas as part of a joint venture with AES Corp.
Also in 2022, Air Products was named one of America's Best Employers by Diversity by Forbes and it was on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List, according to the company statement.
Air Products is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APD. Shares traded at $302.89 mid-morning Thursday.