Aladdin owners putting soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Aladdin has been a staple in Allentown since it first opened up in 1981.

Samantha and Serena Younes, along with their mom and three other sisters, are the soul that have kept Aladdin going for 38 years.

Now they're putting the soul into The Market in Downtown Allentown.

"We're very excited about the revitalization that's happening downtown," Samantha said.

"So many people were like this is awesome this is exactly what downtown needs," Serena said.

The new fast-casual version is called Zahra.

"Zahra it means flower in Arabic but it also means cauliflower," Samantha said.

There are also grab and go options for those living and working nearby.

"It's already wrapped in tubs and within 30 seconds it's in your hand," Samantha said.

"We started at second and Tilghman in downtown Allentown I mean my parents started off with a very small menu so it's really like you're going back down to how it all started in 81," Serena said.

Which might be start of a whole new empire for the Younes family.