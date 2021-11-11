Alcon continues solid recovery in report of 3Q results

The "help wanted" signs are out at Alcon's manufacturing and research facilities, some of which are located in Berks County. The company reported third quarter 2021 results, and they were positive, even without the staffing the company would like.
Slowly, but surely, Alcon climbs out of the hole it was in when it was spun off from Novartis in 2019. Both sequentially and year-over-year, the company showed improvement even as it faced the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic. Results for the first nine months of 2021 were also outstanding, although the previous year, Alcon faced the worst of the pandemic.
The surgical sales division results led Alcon in the fiscal third quarter. Vision care results were just slightly behind.
"Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of Alcon's product pipeline, innovation and commercial execution, resulting in continued growth in all Surgical and Vision Care sales categories," said David Endicott, Alcon's CEO.
For the third quarter of 2021, worldwide sales were $2.1 billion, an increase of 14% on a constant currency (cc) basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Third-quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.00, and core diluted earnings per share were $0.54.
The company said surgical and vision care franchises benefited from innovation, commercial execution, and improvements in the eye care market, led by continued strength in the United States with varied paces of recovery internationally from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Segment results
"In surgical, we are building on our leadership by creating an ecosystem that connects and integrates data systems and equipment in the clinic and operating room," Endicott added. "We are also excited to expand our presence in the fast-growing surgical glaucoma market with our intended acquisition of Ivantis."
Surgical net sales of $1.2 billion in the quarter, which include implantables, consumables, and equipment/other, increased 16% on a constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Surgical sales were primarily driven by advanced technology intraocular lenses. Implantables' growth reflected market improvements and the ongoing adoption of advanced technology intraocular lenses, including the launch of Vivity and continued demand for PanOptix. Consumables' growth primarily reflected market improvements over the prior year, and growth in equipment/other was primarily driven by demand for cataract equipment.
For the nine months, surgical net sales increased 30% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first nine months of 2020.
Vision care momentum was primarily driven by Precision1 and Systane Vision Care. Net sales of $0.9 billion, which include contact lenses and ocular health, increased 11% on a constant currency basis, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Contact lens sales benefited from recovery in select international markets with continued momentum from the launch of Precision1 and Precision1 for Astigmatism.
"In Vision Care, we are adding new SiHy contact lens designs for daily and reusable wearers, as well as expanding our Systane family with multi-dose preservative-free formulations," Endicott commented.
Alcon said growth in ocular health was led primarily by strong demand for its brand family of Systane products, as well as sales of Simbrinza. For the nine months of 2021, vision care net sales increased 15%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Operating income
Operating income in the third quarter was $20 million, which includes charges of $178 million from the impairment of an intangible asset and $138 million of amortization. Excluding these and other adjustments, third-quarter 2021 core operating income was $369 million.
Third-quarter core operating margin of 17.7% increased versus the prior year, mainly driven by higher sales, partially offset by increases in marketing and selling expenses and research and development.
Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 was $398 million, which includes $391 million of amortization and $223 million of intangible asset impairments. Excluding these and other adjustments, core operating income was $1.1 billion. Core operating margin was 18.0% compared to 10.4% for the same period last year.
Third-quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share were $0.00 and core diluted earnings per share were $0.54. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months were $0.48 and core diluted earnings per share were $1.60.
The company said it ended the third quarter with a cash position of $1.6 billion. Current year cash flows benefited from higher sales, lower separation and transformation payments, partially offset by increased discretionary spending and higher taxes due to timing of payments. Cash flows from operations for the first nine months of 2021 totaled $958 million and free cash flow amounted to $578 million, compared to cash flows from operations of $384 million and free cash flow of $115 million for the same period in the previous year.
Financial debts totaled $4.1 billion, in line with prior year-end. The company ended the third quarter with a net debt position of $2.5 billion. The company continues to have $1 billion available in its existing revolving credit facility as of Nov. 9, 2021.