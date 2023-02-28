Alcon posts fourth quarter and full year 2022 results

Currency Exchange Helps Alcon
All things considered, Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing and research facilities in Berks County, had a flat fourth quarter. Results for the full year also were flat. If it wasn’t for a positive effect from foreign currency exchange, the fourth quarter would have reported a loss.
Since its spin-off from Novartis in 2019 Alcon has demonstrated slow but steady growth, even in the face of the pandemic. In 2023, the company expects inflationary pressure and supply chain issues to ease, and it projects respectable increases in sales and earnings.
On a constant currency (cc) basis the financial results were mostly positive but that was not the case on a reported basis where results were largely in the positive 1% range.
As an example, for the fourth quarter of 2022, sales were $2.2 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Also, in this quarter Alcon reported a loss per share of $0.20 but positive core diluted earnings per share of $0.42. Core results exclude items that management claims are unusual or only occurring on a one-time basis. Sales for the full year 2022 were $8.7 billion, an increase of 5% on a reported basis and 11% cc, compared to the full year 2021.
David J. Endicott, Alcon's Chief Executive Officer, said, "The Alcon team delivered a strong 2022 despite a consistently challenging macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressure, supply chain headwinds and a strong US dollar. Alcon's performance is a testament to the resilience of our markets and the underlying strength of our business as we continue to drive growth and earnings while operating more efficiently."
Alcon reports in two segments: Surgical and Vision Care.
Surgical
Alcon said sales in the Surgical segment were driven by international markets and solid demand for cataract products.
For the fourth quarter, Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.3 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 8% cc versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
Implantables net sales of $434 million increased 4% and 11% cc, reflecting improving market conditions in most international markets, increased demand for the company’s portfolio of advanced technology intraocular lenses, led by Vivity, and sales of the Hydrus Microstent. Implantables growth was partially offset by declines in South Korea, as well as unfavorable currency impacts of 7%.
Improving market conditions in international markets helped Consumables net sales reach $636 million, in line with the prior year period, offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 6%. Consumables net sales increased 6% cc.
Equipment/other net sales were $204 million, in line with the prior year period, as increased demand in international markets for cataract equipment and service was offset by declines in refractive equipment and unfavorable currency impacts of 7%. Equipment/other net sales increased 7% cc.
For the full year 2022, Surgical net sales increased 7%, or 13% on a constant currency basis, versus the full year 2021.
Vision Care
Alcon reported that the Vision Care segment benefited from silicone hydrogel contact lenses and eye drops, offset by significant supply chain challenges in contact lens care
For the fourth quarter, Vision Care net sales, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were $0.9 billion, an increase of 1% on a reported basis and 7% cc., versus the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net sales of contact lenses were $530 million, a decrease of 1%, but an increase of 6% cc, as strong sales in the United States and slower international growth were more than offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 7%. Sales were led by silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total families of products, partially offset by declines in legacy lenses.
Ocular health net sales were $351 million, an increase of 3% and 8% cc, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including recently acquired ophthalmic pharmaceutical products and Systane. This growth was significantly offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 5% and supply chain challenges, primarily in contact lens care.
For the full year 2022, Alcon reported Vision Care net sales increased 3%, or 8% cc, as compared to the full year 2021.
Operating income
In the fourth quarter 2022 Alcon reported operating income was $21 million and operating margin was 1.0%. The company said the current year period operating margin was impacted by legal settlement costs, increased transformation costs, increased inflationary impacts, acquisition and integration related expenses and increased investment in research and development, primarily following the acquisition of Aerie.
Diluted losses/earnings per share
Fourth quarter 2022 loss per share, according to Alcon, was $0.20 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.28 in the prior year period. The loss in the current year period was driven by the recognition of tax expense for an Advance Pricing Agreement between Swiss and US tax authorities related to fiscal years 2019 through 2022, lower operating income due to legal settlement costs, increased transformation costs and acquisition and integration related costs and higher interest expense.
Core diluted earnings per share of $0.42 decreased 25%, or 4% cc. Diluted earnings per share for the full year 2022 of $0.68 decreased 11% versus the prior year or increased 37% cc. Core diluted earnings per share of $2.24 increased 4%, or 23% cc.
2023 outlook
Peering ahead, Mr. Endicott said he expects a better year in 2023. He noted, “As we look to 2023, we will continue to focus on accelerating innovation, commercial execution and ultimately delivering sales and earnings growth to create long-term shareholder value."
The company projects net sales between $9.2 billion and $9.4 billion, an increase of 6% to 8% above 2022 results. Core diluted EPS are expected to be $2.55 to $2.65, an increase of 16% to 20% above this year.
Alcon (NYSE: ALC) makes claim to being the largest eyecare device company in the world. Alcon’s pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process and the company has over 23,000 associates working worldwide.