Alcon reports sales and earnings growth

Alcon, the global eyecare company with manufacturing and research facilities in Berks County, keeps chugging along. The company reported an 11% increase in sales cc (constant currency) in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 and on a sequential basis.
Wall Street took that as good news and Alcon stock was trading near its 52-week high in early morning trading.
Alcon has been the tortoise since its 2019 spin-off from Novartis. Quarter after quarter, even during the pandemic, it grows in sales and earnings, mostly at a less than 10% rate.
That’s fine with David J. Endicott, Alcon's Chief Executive Officer. He said in a statement, "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our more than 25,000 associates, 2023 is off to a strong start. These outstanding results are a testament to the durability of the eye care markets, competitive strength of our business and expertise of our team."
First quarter 2023 results
An important reason for its steady success since the spin-off is Alcon has kept its focus on its core eyecare business. Unlike big pharma, eyecare does not require big bets in R&D to replenish drugs coming off patent.
Overall sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $2.3 billion, an increase of 11% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter of 2022.
Alcon said growth in the surgical segment was driven by strong consumables and equipment sales, partially offset by PCIOLs (Presbyopia correcting intraocular lenses) in South Korea
Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.3 billion, an increase of 8% on a constant currency basis versus the first quarter of 2022.
Implantables net sales were $427 million, a decrease of 6%. Presbyopia correcting intraocular lens (PCIOLs) sales in South Korea decreased approximately $47 million due to an insurance reimbursement change that took effect April 1, 2022. This decline was partially offset by an increase in intraocular lens sales across other geographies. Implantables net sales decreased 3% constant currency.
Consumables net sales were $656 million, an increase of 9%, reflecting favorable market conditions across geographies and price increases, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Consumables net sales increased 13% constant currency.
Equipment/other net sales were $221 million, an increase of 9%, reflecting continued strong demand in international markets for cataract and vitreoretinal equipment, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 5%. Equipment/other net sales increased 14% in constant currency.
According to Alcon, for the first quarter of 2023, net sales in the Vision Care segment, which include contact lenses and ocular health, were $1.0 billion, an increase of 16% on a constant currency basis, versus the first quarter of 2022. Reported sales growth includes approximately 5 percentage points of contribution from products acquired in 2022.
Contact lenses net sales of $615 million, an increase of 10%, reflected continued growth in silicone hydrogel contact lenses, including the Precision1 and Total product families, and price increases. Growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Contact lenses net sales increased 14% constant currency.
The company reported Ocular health net sales were $414 million, an increase of 15%, primarily driven by the portfolio of eye drops, including acquired ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, and price increases. This growth was partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts of 4%. Ocular health net sales increased 19% in constant currencies.
Operating income
Alcon reported first quarter 2023 operating income was $268 million and operating margin was 11.5%. Operating margin increased 1.7 % on a constant currency basis.
The company said adjustments to arrive at core operating income in the current year period were $212 million, mainly due to $173 million of amortization. Excluding these and other adjustments, first quarter core operating income was $480 million.
First quarter 2023 core operating margin of 20.6% was in-line with the prior year period, Alcon said, reflecting improved underlying operating leverage from higher sales and manufacturing efficiencies. Core operating margin increased 1.3 % on a constant currency basis.
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)
First quarter 2023 earnings per share of $0.35 increased 26% on a constant currency basis. Core diluted earnings per share of $0.70 increased 14% on a constant currency basis.
The company ended the first quarter with a cash position of $889 million. Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2023 totaled $85 million, compared to $66 million in the prior year. The current year includes increased collections associated with higher sales, partially offset by the negative impact of foreign currency rates on operating results, increased cash outflows from higher transformation payments, other operating expenditures, including increased R&D, and increased taxes paid due to the timing of tax payments.
2023 outlook
Looking ahead Endicott commented, "As we look to the remainder of the year, we will continue to focus our efforts on value creation through accelerating innovation and driving above-market sales growth."
Net sales for the year are projected to be $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion. The core operating margin should be 19.5% to 20.5%. This should lead to a 20% to 24% increase in core diluted earnings per share of $2.55 to $2.65.
The outlook assumes markets grow at or slightly below historical averages in the second half of the year; exchange rates as of mid-April prevail through year-end; and inflation and supply chain challenges continue through 2023.
Alcon (NYSE: ALC) is the largest eyecare device company in the world, with complementary businesses in surgical and vision care. The company has a long series of industry firsts based on capabilities in materials science, surface chemistry and optics. Alcon’s pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process. The company has over 25,000 employees working worldwide.