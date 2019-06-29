Business

Allentown waterfront project beginning to come together

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 06:33 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:01 PM EDT

Allentown waterfront project beginning to come together

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Streets lights, roads, an amphitheater. It's starting to look like Allentown's waterfront is finally coming together.

Zack Jaindl understands you've been wondering what's been going on with the waterfront. 

"Not only do we have the streets and curbs in, but all the underground utilities required to make all 12 buildings functional as well as the first half of the half-mile Riverwalk," Jaindl said.

$12.5 million has been spent on underground infrastructure, and CBRE has been brought in to handle the leasing. 

Phase 1 includes two offices, two apartment complexes, and two parking garages.

"We have different amphitheaters, plazas, outdoor markets you name it," Jaindl said.

Which is slated to go vertical this winter. That could happen sooner if the offices hit 50% leased. 

 "It's really going to come down to the tenants, when they want to break ground... but it's a really great time for the waterfront," Jaindl said.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom