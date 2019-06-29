Allentown waterfront project beginning to come together
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Streets lights, roads, an amphitheater. It's starting to look like Allentown's waterfront is finally coming together.
Zack Jaindl understands you've been wondering what's been going on with the waterfront.
"Not only do we have the streets and curbs in, but all the underground utilities required to make all 12 buildings functional as well as the first half of the half-mile Riverwalk," Jaindl said.
$12.5 million has been spent on underground infrastructure, and CBRE has been brought in to handle the leasing.
Phase 1 includes two offices, two apartment complexes, and two parking garages.
"We have different amphitheaters, plazas, outdoor markets you name it," Jaindl said.
Which is slated to go vertical this winter. That could happen sooner if the offices hit 50% leased.
"It's really going to come down to the tenants, when they want to break ground... but it's a really great time for the waterfront," Jaindl said.
