Amazon outage: What does it mean for security?

If you noticed some things weren't working online Tuesday, you're not alone.
Amazon Web Services had a massive outage.
So, should you be worried?
"People hear Amazon, they don't realize how many things are connected to it. They just think Amazon the delivery company," said Joe Walsh, cybersecurity expert and professor at DeSales University.
He said the outage doesn't appear to be anything nefarious.
Amazon's cloud services are the most popular in the world, so if it goes down, it can affect a lot.
"Netflix, for example, Disney+, even McDonald's, their kiosks where you order your food," Walsh said.
It also affected some Ring security cameras, mobile banking apps and the robot vacuum cleaner, iRobot.
The outage brought some of Amazon's shipping to halt, right before the holidays.
"Unfortunately, the more we rely on technology, I think, the more we'll see some of these outages and how they can affect us so much more than they would have five years ago," Walsh said.
So it begs the question: Should we do things the old-fashioned way?
Walsh says probably not. The benefit of the cloud is there are multiple backups when things go down.
It's unclear why that backup wasn't triggered in this case.
"A lot of people like to do things the old-fashioned way because it's more reliable, but the convenience of the new way that we do things with technology is so great that hopefully we'll become more resilient," he said.
Amazon says it has resolved the issue.