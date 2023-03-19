 Skip to main content
Another branch bites the dust: Wells Fargo to close West Tilghman Street location

Wells Fargo bank sign generic
WFMZ-TV / Jeff Ward
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - And another branch bites the dust, as digital banking gains popularity over bricks-and-mortar offices.
 
This time, it's Wells Fargo's South Parkland branch at 4797 W. Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township.
 
Banks are closing branches across the U.S. as customers choose mobile banking, electronic payments and direct deposits over going to an office.
 
"Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close our South Parkland branch in Allentown on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.," a statement from the bank says. "We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause, and customers can continue to bank with us at our other nearby locations, including our Cedar Crest branch which is about two miles away."
 
Wells Fargo announced earlier that its branch on Rodgers Street and Easton Avenue in Bethlehem will also close June 7.
 
Foot traffic at U.S. banks has declined, and the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the change.
 
Wells Fargo serves one in three U.S. households, according to the San Francisco-based bank's website. Even as it was closing branches last year, it opened an office at 740 W. Hamilton St., Allentown, in the Five City Center building.
 
"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers," the statement on the South Parkland closing said.
 
The bank was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo. Wells Fargo wagons carried precious metals and goods, and "The Wells Fargo Wagon" is the title of a song from the 1962 movie musical, "The Music Man."
 
Wells Fargo is one of America's Big Four banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.
 
Shares in Wells Fargo trade are traded under the ticker symbol WFC on the New York Stock Exchange. The closing price Friday was $37.76.
PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

