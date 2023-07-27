PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - When Carpenter Technology revealed its fiscal 2023 results Thursday, Wall Street cheered and raised its stock price to a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock price dropped slightly later in the morning but remained up almost 3% for the day.
Carpenter’s business was hammered by COVID-19, but it has steadily climbed back to the levels it achieved in the pre-pandemic fiscal year of 2019. In fact, the company, which was founded in Reading in 1889 and maintains large manufacturing facilities in Berks County, exceeded its target to return to fiscal year 2019 operating income run rate by the end of fiscal year 2023.
Speaking to analysts on a webcast, Tony Thene, president and CEO, attributed the success to increases in productivity as new employees are trained and improve performance. Also, he said, “the Specialty Alloys operation segment demonstrated significant improvement.”
In addition, Thene noted that the company does not have current backlogs because it has had to “close the books” to help control strong demand and meet customer expectations.
Thene indicated that, anticipating a strong first quarter in fiscal 2024, Carpenter would be well-positioned in fiscal 2024 to take a meaningful step towards its long-term goal of doubling fiscal year 2019 operating income by fiscal year 2027.
Operating Results
Carpenter reported net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $758.1 million compared with $563.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, an increase of $194.3 million or 34 %, on 19 % higher shipment volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $560.0 million, an increase of $156.8 million, or 39 %, from the same period a year ago.
Operating income for the fourth quarter was $62.9 million compared to operating income of $24.6 million in the prior year period. The company claimed these results primarily reflect strong commercial execution and improved end-use market conditions. Earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 were $0.78 per diluted share compared to $0.05 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The increase in earnings per share was driven by increased volume, improving product mix and higher selling prices.
Capital expenditures were $30.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $32.8 million in the same quarter last year.
End-Use Markets
Carpenter reported that fourth quarter net sales excluding surcharge in the Aerospace and Defense market were $294.2 million, an increase of 65% over the previous year and 22% sequentially. Major contributors were the surge in global travel requiring more aircraft and the increase in defense spending due to global events.
Medical sales were $66.6 million in the quarter, up 24% from the previous year’s quarter, due to high demand for elective surgery.
In the Transportation market sales grew 12% over the prior year to $36.8 million due primarily to strong demand for light-duty vehicles, especially in North America.
Energy market sales were $34.8 million, up 66% from fiscal 2022 while Industrial and Consumer sales were $96.8 million, up 17%.
Segment Performance
According to Thene, the Specialty Alloys Operations (“SAO”) segment demonstrated significant improvement, reaching $80.0 million of adjusted operating income, up from $49.0 million in the previous quarter and $20.0 million in the previous year quarter. SAO reached adjusted operating income margin of 16.8 percent, an increase over the previous quarter’s 11.9 percent margin.
The SAO segment sold 61.528 million pounds in the fiscal third quarter compared to 51.626 million pounds in the second quarter of 2022.
The Performance Engineered Products (“PEP”) segment, according to the company, had a strong quarter with operating income of $31.8 million for the year. The PEP segment sold 3.328 million pounds and net sales excluding surcharge were $107.6 million. Adjusted operating income was $5.9 million, down from $10.3 million the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook
“This is an exciting time at Carpenter Technology," Thene noted. “Macro trends are increasing demand across our end-use markets for our broad portfolio of specialized solutions. We have leading capabilities and capacity with a difficult to-replicate system of assets, and we continue to drive improved productivity to capture the demand.”
Carpenter expects operating income to be in the range of $61 million to $67 million, in line with previous guidance. These expectations would exceed the operating income in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, the most profitable first quarter in the company’s recent history, and be above the historical trend of a sequential seasonal decline in profits.
Thene said exceeding targeted productivity gains could accelerate earnings growth in fiscal year 2024 versus current projections.
Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications.