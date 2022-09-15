Are robots taking over? Automation company announces billionth pick at warehouse

Somewhere in Florida, a robot "picked" a rotary tool kit in a warehouse.
That small transaction was a big deal for Locus Robotics, which said Thursday the tool kit was the billionth unit its autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have taken off shelves.
The second pick after that -- that's 1,000,000,002 -- was a running jacket selected at an unidentified fitness and shoe warehouse in Pennsylvania, and it was made just milliseconds later.
With labor shortages and low unemployment, robots are seen by some as the solution to supply chain problems. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.7% in August, low but up slightly as more people entered the labor force.
"The need for cost-efficient robotics automation is a must-have as e-commerce volumes continue to increase and the labor shortages persist," Rick Faulk, chief executive officer of Locus Robotics, said in a statement Thursday announcing the billionth pick.
Locally, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure sees automation as one more reason to beware of more warehouse construction in the Lehigh Valley. Millions of square feet of big buildings have gone up. More big boxes are coming.
"This is why we need to focus our attention on creating manufacturing jobs," McClure said in an email statement Thursday. "We have enough warehouses."
He has also noted the traffic problems from warehouses and pollution from trucks.
On the other hand, the warehouse and transportation industry provides about 1 in 10 local jobs, according to one study. And not every big-box building is a warehouse.
From the outside, manufacturing sites can be mistaken for warehouses. High-tech manufacturer Coherent Corp., which recently received a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense's research wing, operates out of a large building in Palmer Township.
Locus Robotics says on its website that its goal is not to take jobs from workers.
"We also understand the importance of having robots that work collaboratively with workers, not replace them," according to the company. "Robots that are able to work alongside the people instead of having to keep people out of the way."
Steve Glickman, chairman of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, has sat through many reviews of huge warehouses. The LVPC makes recommendations on plans, but in most cases final decisions are left to municipalities.
Glickman said modern warehouses may require skilled workers who can maintain and operate robots. That could mean new, better-paying jobs.
"It might not be a bad thing to employ fewer low-wage employees in favor of more tech employees," he said.
Labor is short right now, so companies have to bring in workers from farther away, adding traffic to roads that are already congested. That is not sustainable, Glickman said.
Still, the warehouse boom locally, driven by the location of the Lehigh Valley at the center of the East Coast "megalopolis," reflects a lost opportunity.
"The entire Valley could have been better positioned as a tech hub if that was proposed with as much effort as warehouses were promoted as the economic engine of the Lehigh Valley," Glickman said.
Like it or not, the warehouses and the robots are going to keep coming. Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company Locus Robotics has investors and customers for its "LocusBots" who operate in the area: DHL, Radial, GXO and ProLogis Inc. among them.
San Francisco-based Prologis operates millions of square feet of warehouse space in the Lehigh Valley and was chosen by Air Products & Chemicals Inc. to develop part of the former corporate campus in Upper Macungie Township. Prologis is a global warehouse titan and is one of the world's largest Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs.)
According to Locus, its systems operate at more than 200 sites, some with as many as 500 LocusBots. The robots have traveled more than 17 million miles in warehouses, the equivalent of 35 round trips to the moon, Locus said in its statement.
That may be just the beginning of the robot revolution. Whether automation is good or bad, it is accelerating. Locus said it took 1,542 days -- a little more than four years -- to pick its first 100 million units. Pick One Billion came just 59 days after the 900 millionth pick.
"Reaching our one billionth pick milestone underscores the critical business value that Locus's proven technology brings to our customers around the world, every day," Locus CEO Faulk said in the statement.