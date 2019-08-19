Are we heading toward recession or not? Local expert weighs in
EASTON, Pa. - Is the writing on the wall for another recession?
Some major economists think it's coming, but President Donald Trump says that's not how he sees it.
After an inverted yield curve last Wednesday sent markets into their biggest dip of the year, we've gotten mixed messages coming from all directions.
We decided to talk to a local expert to make sense of it all.
"If we look at the overall state of the US economy, it's relatively strong," said Julie Smith, an Associate Professor of Economics at Lafayette College.
"Correlation is not causation," she said, referring to the recent inverted yield curve.
"Now that inversion may take place somewhere-you know-six months to two years before we actually have the start of a recession," Smith said.
A new survey from the National Association for Business Economics finds 74% of U.S. business economists predict a recession by 2021.
"I think part of it is going to depend on what the Fed is going to do," Smith said.
The president again took aim at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Twitter Monday, and staunchly denies the threat of a recession.
However, Professor Smith says one of the biggest issues threatening the economy is trade.
But as it stands currently, the economy appears OK, and consumers don't seem fazed yet.
To make sense of it all, Professor Smith says look at the data, specifically the GDP, unemployment, and inflation.
Currently, those numbers are still strong.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Southeastern PA Future of Pottstown community center up in the air after Olivet announcement
- Poconos Coal Pottsville man, 61, killed in crash involving motorcycle, truck
- Berks Tractor-trailer crash on I-78 sends driver to hospital
- Lehigh Valley IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Lehigh Valley Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley - IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday
- Lehigh Valley - Police: Woman leaves 3 kids in car and hits the casino floor
- Updated Life Lessons - Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Poconos Coal - Legendary broadcaster Jack Whitaker got his start in Schuylkill County
- Lehigh Valley - DeSales University helps new students break the ice with Character U challenge