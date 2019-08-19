Are we heading toward recession or not? Local expert weighs in

EASTON, Pa. - Is the writing on the wall for another recession?

Some major economists think it's coming, but President Donald Trump says that's not how he sees it.

After an inverted yield curve last Wednesday sent markets into their biggest dip of the year, we've gotten mixed messages coming from all directions.

We decided to talk to a local expert to make sense of it all.

"If we look at the overall state of the US economy, it's relatively strong," said Julie Smith, an Associate Professor of Economics at Lafayette College.

"Correlation is not causation," she said, referring to the recent inverted yield curve.

"Now that inversion may take place somewhere-you know-six months to two years before we actually have the start of a recession," Smith said.

A new survey from the National Association for Business Economics finds 74% of U.S. business economists predict a recession by 2021.

"I think part of it is going to depend on what the Fed is going to do," Smith said.

The president again took aim at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Twitter Monday, and staunchly denies the threat of a recession.

However, Professor Smith says one of the biggest issues threatening the economy is trade.

But as it stands currently, the economy appears OK, and consumers don't seem fazed yet.

To make sense of it all, Professor Smith says look at the data, specifically the GDP, unemployment, and inflation.

Currently, those numbers are still strong.