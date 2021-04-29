You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern
New Jersey, east central, northeast and southeast
Pennsylvania, northeast Maryland and central, northern and
southern Delaware.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are most likely to
occur Friday evening through the early morning hours Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

As expected, Carpenter Technology posts loss

  • Updated
  • Comments
Carpenter Technology moving headquarters to Philadelphia

 

PHILADELPHIA | As projected in its last quarterly earnings report, Carpenter Technology again delivered mostly negative results for its fiscal third quarter.

Being a cyclical company, which depends on other businesses for its business, that’s the way things are. And working your way through a global pandemic certainly counts as a down cycle.

Sales and earnings declined compared to the company’s fiscal 2020 third quarter in both of the company’s business segments and all end use markets except transportation. However, in a positive sign, Carpenter, which has several manufacturing facilities in Berks County, showed improving results when looked at sequentially versus the fiscal 2021 second quarter.

Carpenter’s stock was down 3.7% in mid-morning trading.

Speaking with analysts on the earnings conference call, President and CEO Tony R. Thene said that the results were consistent with guidance provided in the fiscal second quarter and he saw several positive developments moving forward.

He pointed to several contract extensions with customers in the aerospace, medical and transportation markets with all end-use markets in recovery. Thene noted that the medical end-use market grew 7% sequentially. He also noted that the hot strip mill in Reading is in the final commissioning phase and will expand manufacturing capacity in the future.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 were $351.9 million compared with $585.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, a decrease of $233.5 million (negative 40 percent), on 39 percent lower volume.

Net sales excluding surcharge were $298.1 million, a decrease of $196.9 million (negative 40 percent) from the same period a year ago. Carpenter believes that removing the impact of raw material surcharge from operating margin provides a more consistent basis for comparing results of operations from quarter to quarter.

Operating loss in the quarter was $40.0 million compared to operating income of $58.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating loss excluding special items was $29.7 million in the recent third quarter.

Special items excluded from adjusted operating loss in the current quarter include restructuring and asset impairment charges, including inventory write-downs of $7.6 million related to ongoing actions to reduce cost and narrow focus for the additive business and $2.7 million of costs associated with COVID-19.

These COVID-19 costs principally consist of direct incremental operating costs including outside services to execute enhanced cleaning protocols, additional personal protective equipment, isolation pay for production employees potentially exposed to COVID-19 and various operating supplies necessary to maintain the operations while keeping employees safe against possible exposure in the company’s facilities.

Diluted loss per share was $0.84 in the third quarter compared to earnings of $0.82 in 2020’s third quarter.

Total liquidity, including cash and available credit facility borrowings, was $538.8 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. This consisted of $244.2 million of cash and $294.6 million of available borrowings under the Company’s recently amended and extended secured credit facility.

In a statement, Thene said: “Our third quarter results were in-line with our expectations as we continue to weather near-term volume headwinds, as we had anticipated. While current conditions remain challenging, we have recently completed multiple contract extensions in the Medical, Transportation and Aerospace and Defense end-use markets.”

Segment results

Carpenter has two reportable segments, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP).

The SAO segment is comprised of Carpenter’s major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama.

The SAO segment sold 37.260 million pounds in the quarter for net sales excluding surcharge of $246.5 million compared to $398.8 million in the same period of 2020. SAO operating loss was $9.9 million compared to an operating profit of $76.4 million in 2020.

The PEP segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Additive business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. Effective July 1, 2020, the Company's Carpenter Powder Products business was merged into the Carpenter Additive business.

The businesses in the PEP segment are managed with an entrepreneurial structure to promote flexibility and agility to quickly respond to market dynamics.

The PEP segment sold 2.026 million pounds in the quarter for net sales excluding surcharge of $64.9 million compared to $107.1 million in the same period of 2020. PEP operating loss was $3.3 million compared to an operating loss of $0.3 million in 2020.

By end-use markets, net sales excluding surcharge in the quarter were $137.3 million for Aerospace and Defense; $31.10 million for Medical; $29.1 million for Transportation; $18.1 million for Energy; $55.9 million for Industrial and Consumer; and $26.6 million for Distribution.

Outlook

“Looking ahead,” Thene said, “we believe end-use market conditions will continue to improve as we move through calendar year 2021. The long-term outlook across our end-use markets remains strong and we are well positioned in each with critical material solutions to address our customers' complex needs. We have deepened our customer relationships and continue to believe we will emerge from the pandemic a stronger company. Our investments in additive manufacturing and electrification capabilities further strengthen our sustainable long-term growth profile.”

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based superalloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. Carpenter’s high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets. Carpenter’s powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing and 3D Printing.

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

. Rolling Hills Recreation mini golf course, 4565 Spring Hill Dr. in Schnecksville, will hold its grand opening May 1.

. The Red Rose Diner, Route 22 in Phillipsburg, has announced that it will close its doors May 2. 

. Pizza D’Oro restaurant on College Hill, Easton reopened on April 21 as Joey D's. The restaurant offers dine-in and takeout options.

. The Da Vinci Science Center announced that Lin Erickson, executive director and CEO, has been named a Take the Lead honoree by the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

. Deliciously Decorated, 143 S. Main St. in Nazareth, will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 8.

· Jack Callaghan's is reopening as Cuzin's Pub and Grill at 2027 W. Tilghman St.

. John L. Walsh will retire as President and CEO of UGI Corporation on June 25, 2021. He will continue to serve as a member of UGI's Board of Directors.

. Bru Daddy's Brewing to launch new restaurant, Blended by Bru Daddy's, on downtown Allentown ArtsWalk. Soft opening is planned for May with grand opening in June.

· BSI Corporate Benefits, LLC (BSI) promoted Valerie (Val) Lewis to Chief Operating Officer. The nationwide employee benefits consulting firm executes cost control strategies to manage their clients’ healthcare costs.

. UPMC Health Plan appoints Dr. Amy Meister as chief medical health and wellness officer

· Center for Vision Loss, a nonprofit in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County, changes name to Sights for Hope

· PPL Corporation names Gregory Dudkin executive vice president and chief operating officer. Stephanie Raymond will succeed him as president of PPL Electric Utilities.

· New Vision Theatres Tilghman Square 8 will become Tilghman Square 8. Its anticipated opening is in April 2021.

.Genesis Bicycles in Easton has been sold to Trek Bicycle. Genesis' retirement sale starts Thursday, April 1

· European Wax Center to open at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in summer 2021

· Split Pine Axe Throwing opens at 627 Hamilton Street in Allentown

· Krave 2 Taste opens new location at the Lehigh Valley Mall, next to Verizon. The frappe and smoothie shop will hold a grand opening event on March 27 from 12-3 p.m.

· First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union appoints James Gagliano as new chief experience officer

· New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem announced several promotions: Veronne Demesyeux was named Associate Executive Director; Tina Sargent was promoted to Director of Finance and Administration; and Lisa Myers was named Controller.

. PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

· GEICO has opened an office in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2733 Papermill Road, Suite X3, in Spring Township. Office hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

· Bimbo Bakeries USA has earned the EPA's Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 of its bakeries, including the one that produces Maier's Bakery items in southwest Reading's Oakbrook neighborhood.

· Giant to build new, bigger grocery store near current location on West Swamp Road (Route 313) in Doylestown. Construction is set to start mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year.

· Peeps & Company store at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley to close for good

. Victaulic appoints Rick Bucher as CEO, succeeding John Malloy, effective Jan. 31, 2021

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has appointed Angelo J. Valletta as president and CEO, succeeding R. Chadwick Paul Jr., who will retire on March 31, 2021

· Valley Oral Surgery opens new location in Quakertown, at the practice of Dr. Mark Elstein, who has joined the Valley Oral Surgery team. The 1402 Broad St. office is the company's fourth location.

