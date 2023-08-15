Sims Ltd., an Australian company that recycles metal and electronics, has acquired a U.S. business with operations in Quakertown.
Sims has agreed to acquire Baltimore Scrap Corp. for $177 million in U.S. dollars. That company lists seven affiliates in Pennsylvania, including Prospect Metal at 1575 Route 309 in Quakertown. Baltimore Scrap also has an affiliate in Coatesville, Chester County.
Baltimore Scrap has 17 recycling facilities in five states: Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
"This acquisition is a highly complementary fit with our strategy to expand the metal-recycling business in North America," Alistair Field, chief executive officer and managing director of Sims Ltd. said in a statement. Sims Ltd. is the parent company of Sims Metals, which will operate the recycling business.
Sims will fund the purchase mainly through the sale of assets it deems to be "non-core" and others that "are not likely to achieve their required rate of return," according to Stephen Mikkelson, chief financial officer of Sims Ltd.
Completion of the deal is expected in October.
Sims Metal recycles about 10 millions tons of metal annually, according to the company statement. It buys ferrous metals, such as iron and steel, and non-ferrous metals.
Shares in Sims are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under the symbol SGM and American Depositary Shares are traded over-the-counter as SMSMY.