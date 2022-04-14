 Skip to main content
Aviridi, life sciences company, to establish headquarters in Norristown

microscope science generic

Aviridi, a life sciences company, has acquired a 10,000-square-foot facility in Norristown that will serve as its headquarters.

The company said it will use the building at 48 E. Main St. to develop products through synthetic biology and precision fermentation. Fermentation is a natural process that humans have used for thousands of years, but Aviridi sees it as a way to produce ingredients that will reduce the need for fossil fuels used in various industries, such as agriculture.

"Aviridi will introduce more efficient and sustainable processes that produce higher-quality ingredients for the global supply chain," co-founder James Anderson said in a statement.

Aviridi's target markets include pharmaceuticals and consumer products.

According to a summary provided by the company, Aviridi uses a natural process, biofermentation, to make ingredients for consumer products. It will use large steel tanks full of molecules, which will be trained to act as a natural factory.

"Biofermentation creates a cleaner, more efficient and natural supply chain across pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and wide array of consumer products," according to the company statement.

Avridi's new headquarters is in an opportunity zone, an area where taxes on capital gains may be deferred or eliminated in a bid to spur development.

The company raised $4.25 million last year and is working on raising another $25 million. Aviridi views the Montgomery County location in the Philadelphia-area life sciences corridor as good place to grow and to create jobs.

