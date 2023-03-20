 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS
EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, west winds, and dry fine
fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with any
potential fire starts afternoon across southeast Pennsylvania,
Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Minimum relative humidity values
this afternoon will range from 20 to 25 percent across the region.
The limiting factor will be that winds will be lighter today
compared to this weekend, with west winds increasing to 10 to 15
mph with an occasional gust to 20 mph.

Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's
forestry or environmental protection website.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand expands its mobile network to Berks County

  • 0
Bank of Bird-In-Hand
WFMZ-TV / Bank of Bird-In-Hand

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bank of Bird-in-Hand has taken the bus to the Bernville area, adding Berks County to its mobile service area.

The bank has four branches on wheels, serving 17 locations. The bus will be in Jefferson Township on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reifsnyder's Ag Center, 7180 Bernville Road.

The GELT (Money) bus provides service in what are called "bank deserts," which are areas without a traditional branch. Gelt or geld means money in multiple languages.

Bird-in-Hand is a community bank that is does not handle interest-sensitive securities, according to Chief Executive Officer Lori A. Maley, referring to problems at the likes of now-closed Silicon Valley Bank. That bank took losses on investments, leading to a run as depositors rushed to take out their money.

"The Bank of Bird-in-Hand is happy to be a community bank oasis in a rural banking desert," Maley said in a statement. She said the bank sticks to "bread-and-butter" banking: accepting deposits and making loans.

"The bank maintains a strong foundation on which to grow, and this provides the resources needed to meet the long-term goals of the bank," Chairman Kevin McClarigan said in the statement.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand serves Lancaster, western Chester, southern Lebanon, upper Dauphin and northern Berks counties, focusing on agricultural, small-business and consumer lending. Its headquarters is in Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County, and it has five traditional offices.

The bank's assets were about $1.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to Bird-in-Hand's press release.

************************
Statement
 
Bank
 
Mobile banking with photograph of mobile bank
 
 
 
Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National