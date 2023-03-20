Bank of Bird-in-Hand expands its mobile network to Berks

JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Bank of Bird-in-Hand has taken the bus to the Bernville area, adding Berks County to its mobile service area.
The bank has four branches on wheels, serving 17 locations. The bus will be at Reifsnyder's Ag Center, 7180 Bernville Rd. in Jefferson Township on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The GELT (Money) bus provides service in what are called "bank deserts," which are areas without a traditional branch. Gelt or geld means money in multiple languages.
Bird-in-Hand is a community bank that does not handle interest-sensitive securities, according to Lori A. Maley, the bank's CEO, referring to problems at the likes of now-closed Silicon Valley Bank. That bank took losses on investments, leading to a run as depositors rushed to take out their money.
"The Bank of Bird-in-Hand is happy to be a community bank oasis in a rural banking desert," Maley said in a statement. She said the bank sticks to "bread-and-butter" banking: accepting deposits and making loans.
"The bank maintains a strong foundation on which to grow, and this provides the resources needed to meet the long-term goals of the bank," Chairman Kevin McClarigan said in the statement.
Bank of Bird-in-Hand serves Lancaster, western Chester, southern Lebanon, upper Dauphin and northern Berks counties, focusing on agricultural, small-business and consumer lending. Its headquarters is in Bird-in-Hand in Lancaster County, and it has five traditional offices.
The bank's assets were about $1.13 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to Bird-in-Hand's news release.