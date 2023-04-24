 Skip to main content
Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores after bankruptcy filing: Here are locations in our area

Bed Bath & Beyond in Berks

The Bed Bath & Beyond store in the Broadcasting Square shopping center in Spring Township.

 WFMZ / Patrick Manwiller

Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection.

The move by the New Jersey-based chain comes after years of dismal sales and many failed turnaround plans.

The company's filing states it will start a wind down of operations now, with plans to eventually close its stores.

The filing also says the company will seek a buyer for all or some of its businesses.

Here are the Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the 69 News viewing area:

Whitehall Mall, Lehigh County -- 1223 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA 18052

Bethlehem Township, Northampton County -- 4449 Southmont Way, Easton, PA 18045

Warrington Township, Bucks County -- 1015 Main Street, Warrington, PA 18976

Stroud Township, Monroe County -- 143 Radio Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Spring Township, Berks County -- 2771 Paper Mill Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

