Bed Bath & Beyond to close stores after bankruptcy filing: Here are locations in our area

Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The move by the New Jersey-based chain comes after years of dismal sales and many failed turnaround plans.
The company's filing states it will start a wind down of operations now, with plans to eventually close its stores.
The filing also says the company will seek a buyer for all or some of its businesses.
Here are the Bed Bath & Beyond locations in the 69 News viewing area:
Whitehall Mall, Lehigh County -- 1223 Whitehall Mall, Whitehall, PA 18052
Bethlehem Township, Northampton County -- 4449 Southmont Way, Easton, PA 18045
Warrington Township, Bucks County -- 1015 Main Street, Warrington, PA 18976
Stroud Township, Monroe County -- 143 Radio Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Spring Township, Berks County -- 2771 Paper Mill Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610