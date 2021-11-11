Berks-based EnerSys feels effects of supply-chain pressure

BERN TWP., Pa. — What might have been.
EnerSys' CEO, David Shaffer, told analysts in the company's second-quarter webcast, that he "shares the common theme of most industrial companies facing labor and supply chain issues."
Fighting those headwinds, the Bern Township manufacturer of stored energy solutions for industrial applications reported earnings increases in its motive power and specialty products segments while experiencing a decrease in energy systems, its largest segment.
In a separate statement, the company announced that Michael J. Schmidtlein, executive vice president and chief financial officer, plans to retire from EnerSys on March 31, 2022. He will be replaced by Andrea J. Funk, who currently serves as vice president of finance, Americas, effective April 1, 2022.
Shaffer told the analysts that, although the company has made aggressive price increases, pricing hasn't been able to keep up with inflation. He said he believes "the supply chain is masking underlying profitability."
Even so, the company reported a 12% increase in sales in the fiscal 2022 second quarter compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2021. Shaffer said EnerSys has a record backlog of over $1 billion, which is double normal levels, with the biggest backlog in energy systems, partially explaining the segment's earnings miss.
Robust demand and new products should deliver strong results as cost and supply stabilize in the Energy Systems product line, Shaffer noted. He reported fiscal second-quarter order rates are up 57% versus pre-COVID levels and strong market demand, new products, TPPL (thin plate pure lead) capacity growth, price increases and alternate sourcing "all point to an extremely bright horizon" for energy systems.
Shaffer said he saw a steady recovery in business in motive power for the balance of the year. The segment has a record $270 million backlog, with margins up due to pricing, product mix and operating efficiencies. In addition, NextSys TPPL and lithium variants continue to gain acceptance.
In specialty products, Shaffer told the analysts that strong demand signals and the recovery in the Class 8 truck market offer great opportunity going forward. Delayed deliveries recovered in the quarter and the future growth of EV trucks promise rewards for EnerSys.
Discussing new products coming online, Shaffer said the company had introduced 11 new products for motive power in the quarter and more are in line. Lithium demand is growing in the energy systems market, and the California Public Utility Commission has ordered product for testing; if successful, it will provide a huge boost for sales. Also, EnerSys' EV fast charge and storage initiative is progressing, and the company expects to start earning electric vehicle revenue in fiscal 2023.
"Quarter two was a mixed quarter, with exceptionally strong demand and prolonged supply chain headwinds," the CEO said in summarizing the quarter. "Demand continued to accelerate across all of our lines of businesses, far exceeding pre-COVID levels.
"We have made substantial progress on our strategic and business development initiatives including 5G powering, transportation and defense market share, and next generation motive power products, which collectively account for the majority of our backlog growth.
"Our pricing initiatives are beginning to take hold, especially in energy systems. However, our earnings potential was suppressed in quarter two by the disrupted supply of higher margin product components and continuing inflation out-pacing the timing of pricing realization."
Operating results
EnerSys missed analysts' estimates for revenue and earnings in the quarter. Even so, its stock price was down a little more than 1% at noon Thursday, as the major exchanges were mixed.
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $791.4 million, an increase of 11.7% from the prior year's second-quarter net sales of $708.4 million and decreased 2.9% sequentially from the first quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase compared to the prior year's quarter was the result of an 11% increase in organic volume and a 1% increase in pricing.
Net sales in the quarter for energy systems increased 8.5% to $369.8 million. Energy systems, which combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunications, broadband and utility industries,
Motive power net sales were $320.7 million, compared to $263.8 million the previous year, an increase of 21.6%. Motive batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles.
Specialty products net sales declined $2.2 million to $100.9 million. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications.
Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $35.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. Net earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $35.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share.
Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, were $1.01, compared to the guidance of $1.03 to $1.13 per diluted share for the second quarter given by the company on Aug. 11, 2021.
Net sales for the six months of fiscal 2022 were $1,606.3 billion, an increase of 13.7% from the prior year six months net sales of $1,413.3 million.
Net earnings for the six months of fiscal 2022 were $79.5 million, or $1.83 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the six months of fiscal 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, were $2.26.
Looking ahead
Down the road, Shaffer said: "We anticipate seeing limited benefits from these pricing actions again in the third quarter, with the full benefit materializing when costs stabilize and we work through open orders, which could be as early as the fourth quarter. We continue to stay focused on execution in this unpredictable environment and remain confident in our underlying demand. We expect our adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $0.96 and $1.06 in our third fiscal quarter."
Among the opportunities seen by Shaffer that can impact EnerSys are a massive 5G build-out; rural broadband; high frequency small cell deployment; home energy storage; and EV charging.