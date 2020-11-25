You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Berks restaurants and residents prepare for Thanksgiving

  • Updated

The night before Thanksgiving at a bar like West Reading's Broken Chair Brewery would usually find its bar room stuffed like a, well, you know.

"For bartenders and for bars alone, it's one of the three biggest nights of the year I believe," said Dan Bray with Broken Chair Brewery.

Not on this night. Not during a pandemic -- and especially not after a new temporary state mandate banning onsite consumption of alcohol. So the bar is empty, save for the assistant brewer, filling cans for customers to take home, in an effort to make up some lost profit.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

"We actually had to open early because people were waiting outside," Bray said. "That went pretty well for us. But it's died down a little bit. As we were expecting everyone's at home right now."

Many are at home, including college age kids who usually make up a lot of that Thanksgiving eve crowd...

"My daughter she's home from college and she's like 'why can't we go out?,'" Patty from Sinking Spring said. "So it's a little strange. But try and do the right thing."

As traditionally crowded bars and restaurants adjust , families are also adjusting their plans for Thanksgiving.

"Family members are having a rough time we can't have as much big gathering as we used to," Austin Swoyer said. "My family is just keeping it intimate low key."

Despite smaller gatherings planned, people will still be celebrating, as crowds were found at grocery and liquor stores ahead of the holiday.

One man from Sinking Spring in search of a silver lining says he hopes a smaller gathering with immediate family will form a stronger bond.

"We'll change some plans up it'll be a little bit more family focused," Rick Grayson from Sinking Spring said. "Limited to our immediate family and but it's like anything else some of those things are pretty good."

Tags

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

· Penske Logistics earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

· Carroll Engineering Corporation, a full-service civil engineering firm, said Justin M. Coyle, Structural Department Manager, and John L. Koutsouros, Planning and Site Design Department Manager, have both been named its newest shareholders.

. Capital BlueCross to open health and wellness center in Allentown office building, at 1221 Hamilton Street. Renovations slated to be done by Feb. 2021

· Dunkin' opens new location at 4098 Bath Pike in Hanover Township, near Bethlehem. Ribbon-cutting set for Oct. 24 at 10 a.m.

· Max Weintraub has been named as the Allentown Art Museum’s next President and CEO by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

.Lafayette College names Krishna Memani as chief investment officer

· Visions Federal Credit Union moved its Centre Ave. office to 4245 N. 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township

· Mack Trucks announced that effective October 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations. 

· East Penn Manufacturing says it ranks in Pennsylvania’s Best-In-State Employers for 2020 by Forbes and Statista. This new recognition takes the place of the discontinued America’s Best Large Employers recognition that the company was previously ranked in for the last two years.

· Vincent Sorgi, president and CEO of PPL Corp., joins St. Luke's University Health Network Board of Trustees

· Dollar General opens at 1167 MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

Breaking News Regional

Entertainment

Traffic Alerts - not active

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking Lehigh Valley only

Breaking Berks Area only

Breaking Traffic