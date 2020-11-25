Berks restaurants and residents prepare for Thanksgiving

The night before Thanksgiving at a bar like West Reading's Broken Chair Brewery would usually find its bar room stuffed like a, well, you know.
"For bartenders and for bars alone, it's one of the three biggest nights of the year I believe," said Dan Bray with Broken Chair Brewery.
Not on this night. Not during a pandemic -- and especially not after a new temporary state mandate banning onsite consumption of alcohol. So the bar is empty, save for the assistant brewer, filling cans for customers to take home, in an effort to make up some lost profit.
"We actually had to open early because people were waiting outside," Bray said. "That went pretty well for us. But it's died down a little bit. As we were expecting everyone's at home right now."
Many are at home, including college age kids who usually make up a lot of that Thanksgiving eve crowd...
"My daughter she's home from college and she's like 'why can't we go out?,'" Patty from Sinking Spring said. "So it's a little strange. But try and do the right thing."
As traditionally crowded bars and restaurants adjust , families are also adjusting their plans for Thanksgiving.
"Family members are having a rough time we can't have as much big gathering as we used to," Austin Swoyer said. "My family is just keeping it intimate low key."
Despite smaller gatherings planned, people will still be celebrating, as crowds were found at grocery and liquor stores ahead of the holiday.
One man from Sinking Spring in search of a silver lining says he hopes a smaller gathering with immediate family will form a stronger bond.
"We'll change some plans up it'll be a little bit more family focused," Rick Grayson from Sinking Spring said. "Limited to our immediate family and but it's like anything else some of those things are pretty good."