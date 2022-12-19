LIVESTREAM
Bethlehem Township cancels planning meeting; Miller Farm development review delayed
Shop Talk
What's new in the business community!
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.
PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.
- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.
- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.
- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.
- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building.
- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.
- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.
- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.
- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall.
- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association.
- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.
- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.
- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.
- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.
- Hazardous houseplants: Keep your kids and pets safe
- Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
- 'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
- Person hit by SEPTA train near North Wales station
- Somber services honor 2 Lehigh County firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice
- Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg
- Port Clinton Hotel hit by tractor trailer
- Santa's making a stop in Shenandoah Heights
- Colin Mochrie live on stage in Reading
- Santa will have an afternoon ride through Allentown
Most Popular
Articles
- Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud
- 'Everything must go': Allentown variety store selling 'a little bit of everything' to permanently close
- Port Clinton Hotel hit by tractor trailer
- Alleged antisemites target Christkindlmarkt
- Breezy and chilly with plenty of clouds today along with a few flurries
- Police: Disgruntled customer opened fire inside Little Caesars Pizza in East Stroudsburg
- Eat, Sip, Shop: 'People are sad': Iconic Bethlehem hot dog shop to close following property's sale
- Person hit by SEPTA train near North Wales station
- Somber services honor 2 Lehigh County firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice
- Chef Alan's closes its doors for good