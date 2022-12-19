 Skip to main content
Bethlehem Township cancels planning meeting; Miller Farm development review delayed

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Bethlehem Township has canceled the Tuesday meeting of its Planning Commission, which had one main item: review of the development of the Miller Tract on Farmersville Road.
 
Kay Builders submitted plans earlier this year for 166 single-family homes, townhouses, and apartments at 3107 Farmersville Road. The 52 acres is in a residential development zone. 
 
To the east of the Miller Tract is open space at the township Community Center, and in other directions, housing developments cover the land.
 
Public meetings where the proposal has been discussed have brought out many residents who live in houses on what was farmland, now complaining about new houses being built on what is farmland.
 
Commissioner Dale Sourbeck, an advocate for open space, conceded earlier that the township has no authority to block a permitted development on private land. Some changes can be sought during the planning process, but the property is private and the law is on the owner's side.
 
In short, land use is not set by referendum, and ownership has its privileges. 
 
The earlier agenda for the now-canceled meeting refers to the development as the Fields at Farmersville. "The Fields" is a Kay motif. The developer's website notes "The Fields at Blue Barn Meadow" in South Whitehall Township and "The Fields at Indian Creek" in Emmaus, among others. 
 
No date has been set for the next Planning Commission review of the Farmersville version of The Fields.
 
Complaints about the development include traffic, with the site just north of what has been called "the worst intersection in Bethlehem Township," where Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue meet. Residents have raised issues about deer and migratory geese, creatures that do not fall under the township's supervision.
 
At an April meeting, Planning Commission Chairman Les Walker pointed out the realities of the township: the Millers have the right to sell their property, and all Bethlehem Township homes are on what was once open space, including the developments near the Miller tract. 
 
Having farmland nearby is a nice feature, but as Walker pointed out, "When you bought the home, you didn't buy the view."
 
