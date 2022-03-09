 Skip to main content
Bethlehem Township reaches settlement with Steven Miga, owner of Wilson Avenue property, over zoning issues

  • Updated
  Comments
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. -- Bethlehem Township has settled a zoning issue with Steven J. Miga, owner of a property near the Lehigh River and D&L Canal towpath that officials said did not comply with zoning rules.
 
At a hearing last year, a zoning officer said Miga was operating multiple businesses that violated the zoning code on the 9-acre tract at 4011 Wilson Ave. Matthew Lubitz, who has since taken a job elsewhere, said the land was the site of an auto-repair operation, car service, junkyard and a horse-riding business. The property is in the township's conservation and recreation zoning district.
The township board of commissioners approved Monday an agreement to resolve zoning and ordinance conformity issues with Miga, who has owned the land since 1978. 69 News received a copy of the agreement after filing a Right to Know request.
 
The agreement gives Miga time to rectify issues but does not bar the township from going to court, if necessary, to enforce compliance. 69 News has contacted Miga, an auto dealer, for comment. The document notes that from 1978 through 2021, the owner "has developed the property in what Miga believed to be conformity with any and all applicable township and zoning ordinances."
 
The agreement focuses on vehicles on the property and building permits, along with multiple inspections.
 
The township will withdraw a Jan. 14, 2021 enforcement notice. Within 10 days of the new agreement, dated March 7, Miga will provide Bethlehem Township's zoning officer with a list of all vehicles on the property. Each vehicle is to be identified by function: whether it is part of an auto-repair or -storage businesses; used for a car-service; part of Miga's vehicle collection, or not registered to Miga. Automobiles owned by tenants living in apartments at the property or visitors will not be listed.
 
After receiving the list, the township will perform a "baseline inspection" within five days. Then Miga will have 30 days to correct alleged zoning violations identified in the inspection. The agreement requires him to apply for applicable building permits and a setback variance for the stable.
 
Other requirements:
 
-- Miga will remove all recreational vehicles from the property except his personal RV. He also agrees that RVs will not be inhabited on the property for more than seven days in a calendar year.
 
-- All vehicles identified as part of a car service or bus business will be removed.
 
-- All vehicles on the list noted above that are not registered to Steven Miga and any corporation of which he is president will be removed. That does not include vehicles owned by tenants living on the property or visitors' vehicles.
 
-- Work and repair on vehicles at the property will cease, except for Miga's personal vehicles and vehicles owned by tenants of apartments.
 
While the agreement gives Miga time to rectify current allegations, it does not absolve him of potential violations.
 
"Nothing in this settlement agreement shall preclude the township from identifying new zoning violations which are obvious and apparent during the baseline inspection and seeking compliance therewith through a new Enforcement Notice," according to the agreement, which was provided by the township.
 
After 30 days, the township will perform a second inspection. 
 
"If no progress is identified at the time (of) the Second Inspection, the township shall have the right to seek compliance of the township's zoning ordinances through injunctive relief" in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas. Miga, meanwhile, will have the right to appeal any new enforcement orders. 
 
The township will have the option of making a third inspection. If all violations are corrected by the second, or if necessary third, inspection, the township will have the right to inspect the property once within a year after providing 72 hours notice. 
 
Bethlehem Township retains the right to investigate new complaints not related to the inspections listed in the agreement.
 
The agreement has been signed by John Merhottein, president of the board of commissioners; Doug Bruce, township manager and secretary to the board, and Miga.
 
Township scrutiny of the land, which is in a remote corner of the township, started Jan. 9, 2021, when Police Officer Brian Kirchner responded to a vehicle fire at the property. Kirchner said during a later meeting that he saw a burned-out camper, a melted portable toilet and another camper that two people lived in. The residents used an extension cord from a nearby building to run their space heater, Kirchner said.
 
Kirchner said there were multiple apartment buildings and more than 30 vehicles at the site. His report went to Lubitz, then the zoning officer, who had already heard a complaint about a stable going up without a permit. Lubitz said Miga was operating businesses that were not permitted by the zoning code, and that no site plans were submitted to the township for some of the buildings on the property.
 
At that hearing, an attorney representing Miga said some of the buildings had been up for decades and blamed the then-zoning officer for not knowing that. Some of the buildings, the lawyer said, were put up before the birth of the officer.
 
*******************************************
 
Bethlehem Township
 
 

