BigBear.ai buys Lehigh County-based ProModel

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., an artificial intelligence company, has acquired Lehigh County-based company, ProModel.
ProModel, based at 7540 Windsor Drive in Upper Macungie Township, provides predictive analytics software for manufacturing, health care, shipbuilding and other industries, according to a statement from BigBear.ai.
BigBear.ai, based in Columbia, Maryland, said it sells analytics powered by artificial intelligence to U.S intelligence agencies, the Department of Defense and customers in the commercial space industry, among others.
The transaction will add to the company's earnings, according to the statement.
The companies did not disclose the price of the sale.
ProModel's website says the company helps organizations use software to optimize portfolios, projects, processes and to make resource decisions. The company was founded in 1988.
The website lists Keith Vadas as chief executive officer, chairman and president, and Charles Harrell as founder and a board member.
BigBear.ai Holdings is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BBAI. It last traded at $11.58. In the last 52 weeks, the stock has traded as high as $16.12 and as low a $4.45. The company's market capitalization (shares outstanding times price) is about $1.57 billion.