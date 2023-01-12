Borton-Lawson, engineering firm with Lehigh Valley branch, acquired by Verdantas

Borton-Lawson, an engineering firm with a Lehigh Valley office, has been acquired by Verdantas, an Ohio-based company, for an undisclosed price.
Verdantas is a private-equity backed provider of engineering, planning and technical services with about 650 employees. Borton-Lawson has a staff of about 170 and offices in Hanover Township (Northampton County), Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh.
Borton-Lawson Chief Executive Officer and President Frank Joanlanne said in a statement that becoming part of the larger firm expands what the firm can offer its staff and clients.
"Joining Verdantas, a nationally recognized firm, will allow us to get to that next level by offering all employees opportunities to grow, enhancing our service offerings to clients, and enabling further investment in the latest technology," he said.
No changes are planned for the Borton-Lawson local office, Verdantas spokesman Terry Reynolds said. The name change to Verdantas will be made over several months. Borton-Lawson, founded in 1988, employs 26 people at its Hanover Township location.
Adding Borton-Lawson gives strengthens Verdantas' position with facilities, transportation, real estate, water and energy clients, according to the statement. The acquisition includes Precise Visual Technologies, a Borton-Lawson subsidiary that provides technology consulting.
"Borton-Lawson's impact on our clients will be immediate, as we add bench strength to our sustainable civil infrastructure capabilities while also bring new offerings that deliver facility solutions and value-added digital capabilities," Gerry Salontai, chief executive of Verdantas, said.
Verdantas is not only taking in Borton-Lawson's staff, it is hiring. The company has 29 offices across the U.S. It is backed by RTC Partners, a private-equity firm that invests in professional, business and health-services industries.