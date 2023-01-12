 Skip to main content
Borton-Lawson, engineering firm with Lehigh Valley branch, acquired by Verdantas

  • 0
generic engineering technical drawing

Borton-Lawson, an engineering firm with a Lehigh Valley office, has been acquired by Verdantas, an Ohio-based company, for an undisclosed price.

Verdantas is a private-equity backed provider of engineering, planning and technical services with about 650 employees. Borton-Lawson has a staff of about 170 and offices in Hanover Township (Northampton County), Wilkes-Barre and Pittsburgh.

Borton-Lawson Chief Executive Officer and President Frank Joanlanne said in a statement that becoming part of the larger firm expands what the firm can offer its staff and clients.

"Joining Verdantas, a nationally recognized firm, will allow us to get to that next level by offering all employees opportunities to grow, enhancing our service offerings to clients, and enabling further investment in the latest technology," he said.

No changes are planned for the Borton-Lawson local office, Verdantas spokesman Terry Reynolds said. The name change to Verdantas will be made over several months. Borton-Lawson, founded in 1988, employs 26 people at its Hanover Township location.

Adding Borton-Lawson gives strengthens Verdantas' position with facilities, transportation, real estate, water and energy clients, according to the statement. The acquisition includes Precise Visual Technologies, a Borton-Lawson subsidiary that provides technology consulting.

"Borton-Lawson's impact on our clients will be immediate, as we add bench strength to our sustainable civil infrastructure capabilities while also bring new offerings that deliver facility solutions and value-added digital capabilities," Gerry Salontai, chief executive of Verdantas, said.

Verdantas is not only taking in Borton-Lawson's staff, it is hiring. The company has 29 offices across the U.S. It is backed by RTC Partners, a private-equity firm that invests in professional, business and health-services industries.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

