About The Show

Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Tony Iannelli, has hosted Business Matters for 17 years! This award-winning program airs Monday nights at 7:30pm on WFMZ-Ch. 69. WFMZ reaches 2.7 million cable, satellite, and over air with antenna households from Hazelton to the New Jersey Shore. This interactive and fast paced half-hour program gets inside the minds of business and community leaders to talk about their successes and challenges, as well as regional public policy issues and world trends.



Topics range from legislation affecting the business community (immigration, minimum wage, taxes…) to community at large issues (gun rights, marijuana legalization, police reform…) Each week the show offers new guests, and topics to keep all the viewers up to date on current events. The show format varies from panelist style and one-on-one discussions, to debates and conversations with up to 5 Members of Congress at once!



The show never fails to represent both sides of an issue. Some VIP guests to appear on Business Matters are U.S. President Joe Biden, U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey, Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as Formula One Racing world champion Mario Andretti...just to name a few!