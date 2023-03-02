 Skip to main content
Buzzi Unicem says Stockertown plant now makes more environmentally friendly cement

Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company logo

Buzzi Unicem USA and Alamo Cement Company logo

 By Buzzi Unicem USA

Buzzi Unicem's Northampton County plant has moved toward generating fewer carbon emissions while making cement, part of the industry's goal of moving toward carbon neutrality.

Several industries and countries have set goals for achieving carbon neutrality. Carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases generated by human activity are linked by climate scientists to global warming.

Italy-based Buzzi Unicem's U.S. division has converted plants in Missouri, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennesse. The local Stockertown plant was changed to producing the more environmentally friendly cement at the end of 2022.

Customers will get the same high-quality product, Buzzi Unicem said.

"These excellent products have been widely used in Europe (as well as other countries) for many years and have a lower CO2 emissions-intensity than the ones of cements commonly used up to now by our customers in the U.S.A.," according to a company statement.

Buzzi Unicem's Portland limestone cements perform as well as standard Portland cement, the company said, while reducing CO2 emissions by 15% compared to traditional cement.

The cement industry's goal is to be carbon-neutral -- producing net-zero carbon emissions -- by 2050.

Buzzi Unicem USA is based in Bethlehem and serves the midwest, southwest, northeast and southeast U.S. The parent company also controls Alamo Cement Company.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

