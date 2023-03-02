Buzzi Unicem says Stockertown plant now makes more environmentally friendly cement

Buzzi Unicem's Northampton County plant has moved toward generating fewer carbon emissions while making cement, part of the industry's goal of moving toward carbon neutrality.
Several industries and countries have set goals for achieving carbon neutrality. Carbon emissions and other greenhouse gases generated by human activity are linked by climate scientists to global warming.
Italy-based Buzzi Unicem's U.S. division has converted plants in Missouri, Indiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennesse. The local Stockertown plant was changed to producing the more environmentally friendly cement at the end of 2022.
Customers will get the same high-quality product, Buzzi Unicem said.
"These excellent products have been widely used in Europe (as well as other countries) for many years and have a lower CO2 emissions-intensity than the ones of cements commonly used up to now by our customers in the U.S.A.," according to a company statement.
Buzzi Unicem's Portland limestone cements perform as well as standard Portland cement, the company said, while reducing CO2 emissions by 15% compared to traditional cement.
The cement industry's goal is to be carbon-neutral -- producing net-zero carbon emissions -- by 2050.
Buzzi Unicem USA is based in Bethlehem and serves the midwest, southwest, northeast and southeast U.S. The parent company also controls Alamo Cement Company.