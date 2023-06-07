Camping World to acquire Hitch RV, including location on Swinehart Road in Boyertown

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Camping World Holdings, Inc. has agreed to buy Hitch RV as the recreational-vehicle retailer expands in the Northeast.
Camping World did not disclose the terms of the transaction in a statement issued Wednesday. The Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company will add locations at 890 Swinehart Road, Boyertown, Berks County, and in Milford, Delaware and Berlin, New Jersey. The transaction is expected to be complete in the third quarter of this year.
"This acquisition brings us into Delaware for the first time, marking the entrance into our 43rd state, while adding to our leading market-share positions in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey," Camping World Chairman and Chief Executive Marcus Lemonis said in the statement.
Camping World Holdings says it is America's biggest retailer of recreational vehicles and related products and services. It operates under the Camping World and Good Sam brands.
Hitch RV sells new and used RVs, and provides parts and service. The Boyertown location has a staff of seven, according to Hitch RV's website.
Camping World is a publicly traded company that reported revenue of $1.49 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down from $1.66 billion in the year-ago quarter. RV sales boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic, as airlines canceled many flights and restrictions limited other travel options.
Shares in Camping World are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CWH. The closing price Tuesday was $28.46. In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $33.99 and as low as $18.69.
Camping World has a market capitalization (share price times number of shares outstanding) of $1.27 billion.