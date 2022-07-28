Cancer-fighting drug leads Merck to 28% sales increase in 2Q

Merck’s blockbuster cancer-fighting drug, surpassed $5 billion in sales in the second quarter, leading the company to a 28% increase in worldwide sales compared to second quarter 2021.
Another blockbuster drug (those with sales exceeding $1 billion), GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 for the treatment of HPV (Human Papilloma Virus), grew 36%.
In the quarter, Merck, with multiple facilities in eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, also experienced the two-edged sword effect of COVID-19. As the virus came under some control, sales across almost all drug categories improved.
However, sales of LAGEVRIO, the oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment co-developed with Ridgeback Therapeutics, declined from $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $1.2 billion in the second. Good for the world, not so good for shareholders.
The company said it had several successes with its drug pipeline in the second quarter.
VAXNEUVANCE, for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease in infants and children, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Also, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on immunization practices unanimously voted to provisionally recommend
VAXNEUVANCE as an option for pneumococcal vaccination in infants and children. In addition, the European Commission approved four more indications for KEYTRUDA.
“I continue to be immensely proud of how the Merck team is performing in all facets of our business — scientifically, commercially and operationally,” company President Robert M. Davis said.
“Our strategy is working, and our future is bright. I am very confident that we are well-positioned to achieve our near- and long-term goals, anchored by our commitment to deliver innovative medicines and vaccines to patients and value to all of our stakeholders, including shareholders.”
Operating Performance
Merck reported second quarter sales of $14.593 billion, an increase of 28% above second quarter sales of $11.402 billion in second quarter 2021. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income was $3.944 billion, compared with $1.213 billion the prior year.
Gross margin was 71.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 72.8% for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease primarily reflects impacts from LAGEVRIO, which has a lower gross margin due to profit sharing with Ridgeback, as well as higher inventory write-offs, higher manufacturing costs and higher acquisition- and divestiture-related costs.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $2.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.7 billion charge in the prior year for the acquisition of Pandion Therapeutics, Inc. (Pandion).
GAAP earnings per share (EPS) assuming dilution was $1.55 for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.87 for the second quarter of 2022 excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs, restructuring costs, as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities.
In 2022, the company changed the treatment of certain items for purposes of its non-GAAP reporting. Results for 2021 have been recast to conform to the new presentation, which reduced previously reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $1.31, resulting in revised non-GAAP EPS of $0.61.
Pharmaceutical Revenue
Second-quarter pharmaceutical sales increased 28% to $12.8 billion. Sales growth in the second quarter was 16% excluding LAGEVRIO sales, and was primarily driven by oncology, vaccines and hospital acute care products. The COVID-19 pandemic unfavorably affected sales in the second quarter of 2021 by approximately $400 million, which favorably impacted the growth rate in the second quarter of 2022.
LAGEVRIO sales totaled $1.2 billion for the second quarter, primarily consisting of sales in Japan and the U.K.
Growth in oncology was largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 26% to $5.3 billion in the quarter. Global sales growth of KEYTRUDA reflects continued strong momentum from metastatic indications including certain types of NSCLC (Non- Small Cell Lung Cancer), renal cell carcinoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, TNBC (Triple Negative Breast Cancer) and MSI-H (Micro-Satellite High) cancers, and increased uptake across recent earlier-stage launches including certain types of neoadjuvant/adjuvant TNBC in the U.S.
Also contributing to higher sales in oncology was a 28% increase in LENVIMA alliance revenue driven primarily by higher demand in the U.S., and an 11% increase in LYNPRZA alliance revenue reflecting continued demand globally, particularly in the U.S. driven by strong uptake for earlier-stage breast cancer.
Growth in vaccines was primarily driven by higher combined sales of GARDASIL and GARDASIL 9 vaccines to prevent certain cancers and other diseases caused by human papillomavirus (HPV). Second-quarter GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 sales grew 36% to $1.7 billion primarily driven by strong demand outside of the U.S., particularly in China, which also benefited from increased supply.
Growth in hospital acute care reflects higher demand globally for BRIDION, a medicine for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide or vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery. Sales increased 10% to $426 million, primarily due to an increase in its share among neuromuscular blockade reversal agents and an increase in surgical procedures during the second quarter.
Growth in hospital acute care also reflects higher sales of ZERBAXA, a combination cephalosporin antibacterial and beta-lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with certain bacterial infections. Sales of $46 million resulted from the phased resupply initiated in the fourth quarter of 2021 that is being expanded to additional markets during 2022.
Animal Health Revenue
Animal Health sales totaled $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022, flat compared to the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the unfavorable effect from foreign exchange, Animal Health sales grew 5%. Sales were driven primarily by livestock products reflecting higher demand globally for ruminant and poultry products. Sales in companion animal products were primarily driven by the BRAVECTO (fluralaner) parasiticide line of products.
Financial Outlook
Business development continues to be a priority for Merck, the company claims, as demonstrated by the company’s recent collaboration with Orion for the development and commercialization of ODM-208, an investigational steroid synthesis inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Merck says it continues to experience strong global underlying demand across its key pillars of growth, particularly in oncology and vaccines. As a result, it is raising and narrowing its full-year guidance for sales.
At mid-July 2022 exchange rates, Merck expects sales growth of 18% to 20% in 2022, with full-year sales estimated to be between $57.5 billion and $58.5 billion, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of approximately 3%, a greater than 1% incremental negative impact from prior sales guidance.
Merck expects its estimated full-year 2022 GAAP EPS to be between $5.89 and $5.99.
Merck is narrowing its expected full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS range to be between $7.25 and $7.35, including a negative impact from foreign exchange of approximately 3% at mid-July exchange rates.
The non-GAAP range excludes acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and costs related to restructuring programs as well as income and losses from investments in equity securities.
Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, develops and markets prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. The company is researching the prevention and treatment of cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases including COVID, HIV and Ebola.