Carpenter posts sales gains to close fiscal 2019

PHILADELPHIA - Sales growth in the aerospace and defense, and medical end-use markets helped Carpenter Technology to post its best fiscal fourth quarter since 2013. Full-year net sales results for fiscal 2019 were also higher than 2018. Carpenter Technology has several manufacturing facilities in Berks County.

Net income was also up in the quarter but was lower for the full year because of a $28.3 million tax benefit, due to the Tax Act, that was booked in fiscal 2018. Earnings per share (EPS) were also down in fiscal 2019 due to the tax benefit in 2018.

"The fourth quarter marked the end to a successful year as we generated our strongest quarterly operating income performance since fiscal year 2013," Tony Thene, Carpenter Technology's president and CEO, said. "Key highlights of the quarter include SAO delivering 20.4% adjusted operating margin, positive total company free cash flow of $115.8 million, and our 12th consecutive quarter of year-over-year backlog growth."

SAO is the company's Specialty Alloys Operation, the largest of Carpenter's two reportable segments.

The fourth quarter's operating income results were driven by a continued strong product mix as the company generated double digit sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in the aerospace and defense end-use market. Also, growth in the medical end-use market remained robust as Carpenter continued to benefit from direct customer relationships with leading OEMs and increasing demand for high-value titanium solutions.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 were $641.4 million compared with $618.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, an increase of $23.4 million, or 4 %, on 4 % lower volume. Net sales excluding surcharge were $533.3 million, an increase of $38.8 million from the same period a year ago.

Operating income was $67.9 million in the fiscal fourth quarter compared to $60 million in the prior year period. These results primarily reflect strong commercial execution and improved market conditions in key end-use markets compared to the prior year period.

The full fiscal year net sales were $2.380 billion compared to $2.157 in fiscal 2018. Net sales excluding surcharge were $1.942 billion, an increase of $150 million from $1.792 billion for the same period a year ago.

Operating Segment Results

The company has two reportable segments, Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP).

The SAO segment is comprised of Carpenter's major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations. This includes operations performed at mills primarily in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and surrounding areas as well as South Carolina and Alabama. For the quarter SAO had operating income of $86.9 million and $282.2 million for the fiscal year compared to $74.1 million and $232.4 million respectively in the previous year's periods.

The PEP segment is comprised of the company's differentiated operations. This segment includes the Dynamet titanium business, the Carpenter Powder Products (CPP) business, the Amega West business, the CalRAM business, the LPW Technology Ltd. (LPW) business and the Latrobe and Mexico distribution businesses. Fiscal fourth quarter 2019 operating income was $1.7 million in 2019 compared to $7.9 million in 2018. The full fiscal year 2019 operating income was $30 million compared to $26.1 million the previous year.

End Use Market Results

Carpenter has six end-use markets: aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation, industrial and consumer, and distribution. Aerospace and defense is by far the largest end-use market.

Responding to an analysts' question about the impact of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max airliner, Thene said he does not anticipate any substantial order problems and that Carpenter did not plan to reduce production.

Aerospace and defense sales were $303.9 million in the quarter and $1.051 billion for the year. Medical sales were $51.2 million for the quarter and $176.3 million for 2019. The other four end-use markets were down slightly for the fiscal fourth quarter totaling $14.1 million across all four markets. However, over the full year sales increased for every market except transportation, which experienced a $1.3 million decline.

"Our fiscal year 2019 performance demonstrates the value of strong execution of our commercial and manufacturing strategies which drove consistent year-over-year revenue and earnings growth in the Aerospace and Defense and Medical end-use markets," Thene said. "We also continued to look to the future and took innovative steps to strengthen our leadership position through targeted investments in key emerging technologies. This past year we significantly advanced our additive manufacturing platform by adding powder lifecycle management solutions through the acquisition of LPW Technology Ltd."

"Looking ahead, we are focused on advancing our solutions approach, capturing additional productivity and capacity gains through the Carpenter Operating Model, and investing in the future of our industry and our end-use markets."

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) is a leading producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, nickel and cobalt based superalloys, stainless steels, alloy steels and tool steels. Carpenter's high-performance materials and advanced process solutions are an integral part of critical applications used within the aerospace, transportation, medical and energy markets, among other markets. Carpenter's powder technology capabilities support a range of next-generation products and manufacturing techniques, including additive manufacturing and 3D printing.