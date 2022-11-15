Carpenter ups prices 7-12% on most premium products

PHILADELPHIA — Carpenter Technology Corp., a maker of specialty alloys with most of its operations in Berks County, is raising prices on most of its premium products.
The base prices will increase 7% to 12% on non-contract orders placed after Nov. 15, and any surcharges on products will remain in effect.
Carpenter is based in Philadelphia and has manufacturing facilities in Reading and Muhlenberg Township.
Last month, Carpenter reported fiscal first-quarter 2023 revenue of $522.9 million, up 35% from the year-ago quarter. The company credited negotiated price increases for the sales growth.
The company, founded in 1889, makes premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel and colbalt. Its serves customers in the aerospace, transportation, defense, energy, industrial, medical and consumer-electronics markets.
Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CRS. They last traded at $40.39 in early trading. In the last 52 weeks, Carpenter shares have traded as high as $44.96 and as low as $24.76.