CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thursday is national CBD day, and you may have noticed CBD shops are opening all around our area.

"It's the part of medical marijuana that does not get you high," said Edward Salzman, the co-owner of Smooth Roots on Hamilton Street in Allentown.

Users say it offers the same pain and anxiety relief.

"Now that CBD is starting to become more mainstream people are starting to catch on to it," Salzman said.

A report from Forbes estimates the industry will be worth $16 billion in the next six years.

13 months after Smooth Roots first opened, they now have three locations in the Valley, and are venturing out with a 4th location in New Hope next week.

"Shelves are stocked, everything's ready to go," Salzman said.

The 2018 federal farm bill also declassified Industrial Hemp, the plant CBD comes from, allowing the industry room to expand.

"There's a lot of competition, there's a lot of saturation, a lot of CBD companies come up every single day a lot of new stores are opening up," Salzman said.

And although that means a lot of competition, Ed thinks developing trust with your customers is what keeps them viable.

"We've developed a pretty solid customer base and have developed really good relationships with all those people," Salzman said.