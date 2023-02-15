Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, expected to report Q4 revenue of $341M

Cedar Fair L.P., the parent company of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue of $341 million on Thursday.
That is based on the consensus estimate of four Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, and if accurate, would be a 2.8% decline over the year-ago quarter.
The Zacks' consensus for per-unit results is a loss of 20 cents. Cedar Fair is a limited partnership and trades in units, not shares. The year-ago loss was 33 cents per unit.
Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair will announce results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 before the start of trading Thursday and hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern time.
Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township draws visitors from out of the region and boosts the township budget. The township's 2023 spending plan includes a projected $1.65 million from South Whitehall's admissions tax.
Early in 2022, Seaworld Entertainment offered to buy Cedar Fair. Cedar Fair rejected the request, and Seaworld dropped the unsolicited bid.
Reuters reported that the final bid was $63 per share, or about $3.6 billion.
During a conference call in February 2022, Cedar Fair Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman said "the board and outside advisors determined the offer was not in the best interests of our unit holders."
Units in Cedar Fair trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. They were at $43.78 at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday.
In the past 52 weeks, the partnership units have traded as high as $59.39 and as low as $37.58.
Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties, including 11 amusement parks, four separate outdoor water parks and accommodations, including more than 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 recreational vehicle sites. Its parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas, and Toronto.