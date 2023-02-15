 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, expected to report Q4 revenue of $341M

  • 0
Dorney Park Talon the Grip of Fear roller coaster
Jordan Sternberg

Cedar Fair L.P., the parent company of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, is expected to report fourth-quarter revenue of $341 million on Thursday.

That is based on the consensus estimate of four Wall Street analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research, and if accurate, would be a 2.8% decline over the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks' consensus for per-unit results is a loss of 20 cents. Cedar Fair is a limited partnership and trades in units, not shares. The year-ago loss was 33 cents per unit.

Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair will announce results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 before the start of trading Thursday and hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township draws visitors from out of the region and boosts the township budget. The township's 2023 spending plan includes a projected $1.65 million from South Whitehall's admissions tax.

Early in 2022, Seaworld Entertainment offered to buy Cedar Fair. Cedar Fair rejected the request, and Seaworld dropped the unsolicited bid.

Reuters reported that the final bid was $63 per share, or about $3.6 billion.

During a conference call in February 2022, Cedar Fair Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman said "the board and outside advisors determined the offer was not in the best interests of our unit holders."

Units in Cedar Fair trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. They were at $43.78 at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday.

In the past 52 weeks, the partnership units have traded as high as $59.39 and as low as $37.58.

Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties, including 11 amusement parks, four separate outdoor water parks and accommodations, including more than 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 recreational vehicle sites. Its parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas, and Toronto.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National