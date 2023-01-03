Cedar Fair, owner of Dorney Park, files first environmental, social, governance report

The owner of Dorney Park has filed its first report on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, reflecting Cedar Fair LP's consideration of diversity, the environment and good governance as it seeks to make money for shareholders.
Cedar Fair's "Better FUN Builds a Better World" report is based on what the company calls its five pillars: safety, worker happiness, community, environment, and operations and governance. FUN is also the company's ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Cedar Fair is proud of our legacy of doing what is right for our associates, our guests and our communities," Richard A. Zimmerman, the company's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Safety is essential at Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair's 11 amusement parks, where many customers go for the sake of being scared. At Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, the Hydra and Steel Force rollercoasters are promoted for their five-out-of-five thrill rating.
The company sees more than 25 million visitors annually at its facilities, including Dorney in South Whitehall Township. The company says in its report that training and an ESG data-tracking system promote safety for guests.
ESG reports are not required in the U.S., but they have gained in popularity as companies bolster their credentials on issues such as climate change, work/life balance and data security. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing ESG guidelines, in part to discourage "greenwashing," or falsely promoting corporate practices as environmentally friendly.
Part of Cedar Fair's second goal -- keeping employees happy -- focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI.
"We will build on our recent accomplishments, including the 2021 formation of a company-wide diversity council, to enhance the sense of belong for all associates at Cedar Fair," according to a company statement.
The "community" pillar involves Cedar Fair's support of local charities, and the company discusses focusing on "a signature cause."
Cedar Fair's environmental goals are to increase energy efficiency, reduce greenhouse gases, increase water efficiency, and reduce waste. The company has already been investing in efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning, and LED lights.
The "governance" section of the plan focuses on how the company is run. Cedar Fair says all members of its board are independent (not employees) except for Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman. Three of the nine board members are women, and two of the nine are people of color.
In addition to its 11 amusement parks, Cedar Fair owns four separate water parks. Its accommodations include about 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 recreational-vehicle sites.
Shares in Cedar Fair traded at $41.84 just before noon Tuesday. In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $62.56 and as low as $37.58. The company rejected an acquisition attempt from Seaworld Entertainment Inc. last year.