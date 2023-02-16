Cedar Fair reports Q4 revenue of $366M, net income of $12M

Cedar Fair L.P., the owner of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, reported record fourth-quarter revenue Thursday, as the total number of visitors exceeded 2019 numbers.
Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair compares 2022 numbers to 2019 levels to exclude the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which reduced attendance at its amusement parks.
Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $366 million, and net income was $12 million. The revenue exceeded the $341 million consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts and was up 42% over 2019. That gain was in part due to inflation.
"We maintained the strong momentum we built in the peak summer months throughout a record fourth quarter, underscoring the continued strength of consumer demand and capping off an outstanding second half of the year," Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Guests at Cedar Fair parks spent an average of $63.33 in the quarter, up 3% over the same period in 2021 and 36% over 2019.
For the full year 2022, revenue was $1.82 billion, up 36% over 2021 and 23% over pre-pandemic 2019. Net income was $308 million or $5.45 per diluted partnership unit (Cedar Fair is a limited partnership, traded as units not shares).
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was a record $552 million. Adjusted EBITDA is followed closely by investors as a measure of a company's operating performance that excludes the impact of some financing and accounting decisions.
Season-ticket sales boosted revenue, Zimmerman said.
"In 2022, we sold a record 3.2 million season passes and generated more than $450 million in revenue from our suite of season-pass products, including all-season dining and all-season beverage," Zimmerman said.
The company's results are good news for South Whitehall Township, home of Dorney Park. The township's 2023 budget includes a projected $1.65 million from an admission tax.
Cedar Fair will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday to discuss its results.
Units of Cedar Fair are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. The closing price Wednesday was $43.83.
In February 2022, the company rejected an unsolicited acquisition bid from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.
Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties including 11 amusement parks, four separate outdoor water parks, and more than 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 recreational vehicle sites. Its parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto.