Cedar Fair reports Q4 revenue of $366M, surpasses 2019 attendance; shares rise

Cedar Fair L.P., the owner of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, is bouncing back from the COVID-19 pandemic as visitors are coming back through the gates and spending more once they are in.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, 5.3 million people went to Cedar Fair's parks, up 5% from 2019. The company uses 2019 as a benchmark because it was the last pre-pandemic year.
Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $366 million, and net income was $12 million. That exceeded the $341 million consensus estimate of Wall Street analysts and was up 42% over 2019. That gain was in part due to inflation.
Cedar Fair partnership units (equivalent to shares) rose after the report.
The company focused in 2022 on getting visitors back after two COVID-19 pandemic years, Richard Zimmerman, president and chief executive, said in a conference call Thursday.
Once guests are in, selling them food, beverages and merchandise is the next step.
"Improvements to our food and beverage program continue to resonate well with our guests," he said.
Visitors to Cedar Fair parks spent an average of $63.33 in the quarter, up 3% over the same period in 2021 and 36% over 2019.
No details about a proposed new Dorney ride were disclosed, although Zimmerman said that with few opportunities to acquire properties, "Reinvesting in our properties is essential to driving long-term growth."
The fourth-quarter numbers were good, but Cedar Fair's business is very seasonal, Zimmerman and Chief Financial Officer Brian Witherow said. Peak demand is in July through October. The fourth quarter slows down after Halloween events.
For the full year 2022, revenue was $1.82 billion, up 36% over 2021 and 23% over 2019. Net income for the year was $308 million or $5.45 per diluted partnership unit (Cedar Fair is a limited partnership, traded as units).
Full-year attendance was 26.9 million, up 38% over 2021 but down 4% versus 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the year was a record $552 million for the year. Adjusted EBITDA is followed closely by investors as a measure of a company's operating performance that excludes the impact of some financing and accounting decisions.
During 2022, Zimmerman said Cedar Fair returned $220 million to unit holders through cash distributions and buybacks.
Season ticket sales boosted revenue, Zimmerman said.
"In 2022, we sold a record 3.2 million season passes and generated more than $450 million in revenue from our suite of season-pass products, including all-season dining and all-season beverage," Zimmerman said.
Group sales, to schools, youth groups and corporations, have not fully bounced back yet.
The company's results are good news for South Whitehall Township, home of Dorney Park. The township's 2023 budget includes a projected $1.65 million from an admission tax.
Zimmerman's outlook for the current year is positive.
"We believe we are well positioned to deliver another year of record results in 2023," he said, even as the company deals with continued inflation and the potential for an economic slowdown.
Units of Cedar Fair are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FUN. The price at 11:54 a.m. Thursday was $45.50, up 5.7% from Wednesday's closing price.
That price remains below SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.'s bid of $63 per share, as reported by Reuters. Cedar Fair rejected that bid in February 2022, saying the proposal was not in the best interest of the company. SeaWorld then dropped the unsolicited offer.
Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties including 11 amusement parks, four separate outdoor water parks, and more than 2,300 hotel rooms and more than 600 recreational vehicle sites. Its parks are in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto.