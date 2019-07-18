Children-centered book shop owners opening 3rd location in Easton

EASTON, Pa. - At a time when a lot of independent book stores are struggling, a store in Easton is opening its third location. So how do they do it?

Rebecca Migdal and Andy Laites have been working with children for most of their lives. When they moved from Manhattan to Easton in 2017, they wanted to collaborate on a book store. It's something they've done together before.

"We've gotten a lot of support from other businesses, from the city, and also from the community so that's a pretty good combo. And also it's affordable," Migdal said.

They opened Book and Puppet, a children's-centered book shop that offers free story readings and puppet shows.

"I feel that it's very important that bookstores provide free services and be extremely generous with their communities," Laites said.

"It creates a magic that people are attracted to," Migdal said.

They say that is the key to their success.

After two years they're now gearing up to open their third location on Center Square.

"That will be a children's bookstore with a full range of programming. Puppet shows, story hours, character costume appearances," Laites said.

"I think it's really important to other people in the community to be able to have a place where they can come and meet people in person. Have an in-person interaction," Migdal said.

"I feel great about being able to engage with life and this is a wonderful way for me to be a part of the community," Laites said.