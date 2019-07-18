Children-centered book shop owners opening 3rd location in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - At a time when a lot of independent book stores are struggling, a store in Easton is opening its third location. So how do they do it?
Rebecca Migdal and Andy Laites have been working with children for most of their lives. When they moved from Manhattan to Easton in 2017, they wanted to collaborate on a book store. It's something they've done together before.
"We've gotten a lot of support from other businesses, from the city, and also from the community so that's a pretty good combo. And also it's affordable," Migdal said.
They opened Book and Puppet, a children's-centered book shop that offers free story readings and puppet shows.
"I feel that it's very important that bookstores provide free services and be extremely generous with their communities," Laites said.
"It creates a magic that people are attracted to," Migdal said.
They say that is the key to their success.
After two years they're now gearing up to open their third location on Center Square.
"That will be a children's bookstore with a full range of programming. Puppet shows, story hours, character costume appearances," Laites said.
"I think it's really important to other people in the community to be able to have a place where they can come and meet people in person. Have an in-person interaction," Migdal said.
"I feel great about being able to engage with life and this is a wonderful way for me to be a part of the community," Laites said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Latest From the Newsroom
-
- Weather Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Updated Lehigh Valley Man follows in his father's footsteps, graduates from police academy
- Lehigh Valley 49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township
- Updated Business Children-centered book shop owners opening 3rd location in Easton
- Updated Lehigh Valley 3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
This Week's Circulars
News Direct From U.S. Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
News Direct From Regional Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Lehigh Valley - 3-alarm fire tears through house in Salisbury Township
- Updated Berks - Reading Fightins to take another swing at spotted lanternfly
- Updated Berks - Police: Berks man victim of homicide at hotel near Baltimore
- Berks - MacDougal out as director of Reading Parking Authority
- Poconos Coal - Authorities seeking man suspected of human trafficking