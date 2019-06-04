City Center Allentown installs 24-foot high living wall at Tower 5
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Real estate developer City Center Allentown just installed a pretty neat feature at its Tower 5 office building on Hamilton Street.
As Tower 5 gets ready for its big debut a central piece of the lobby came together-a 24-foot high living wall.
A living wall is essentially a wall of plants with irrigation built in behind it.
City Center says features like this are paramount in the success of their properties.
WFMZ's Business Reporter Justin Backover has the full story in the video above.
