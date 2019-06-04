Business

City Center Allentown installs 24-foot high living wall at Tower 5

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:23 PM EDT

City Center Allentown installs 24-foot high living wall at Tower 5

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Real estate developer City Center Allentown just installed a pretty neat feature at its Tower 5 office building on Hamilton Street. 

As Tower 5 gets ready for its big debut a central piece of the lobby came together-a 24-foot high living wall. 

A living wall is essentially a wall of plants with irrigation built in behind it.

City Center says features like this are paramount in the success of their properties. 

WFMZ's Business Reporter Justin Backover has the full story in the video above.

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Latest From the Newsroom

This Week's Circulars

News Direct From U.S. Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

News Direct From Regional Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Latest From The Newsroom