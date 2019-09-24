City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The company that's been rebuilding downtown Allentown is doing something a little different nowadays-it is not using NIZ money to finance new projects. But what's the reason?

Work continues on City Place, notable for being City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex. It's also notable for another reason. It's not using NIZ financing.

J.B. Reilly says the decision was strategic.

"The apartments don't really generate NIZ revenues so it's much more cost-effective for us to use conventional financing and equity to build those projects," Reilly said.

Which allows City Center to drive more investment dollars downtown at once.

There's a finite amount - a limited amount - of NIZ financing that we could support with our commercial buildings," Reilly said.

Moving forward, the NIZ financing will be solely used to build office space, while residential projects will be financed separately.

For instance, no NIZ money was used to build City Place and Walnut Street Commons, which together are $40 million projects.

"I think a majority of our investment will be outside the NIZ," Reilly said.

This may encourage other developers to follow suit.

And more investment and competition would create a stronger downtown.