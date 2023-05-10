Coherent Corp., laser maker with Northampton County operations, to cut jobs; shares fall

PALMER TWP., Pa. - Coherent Corp., a maker of lasers that has a plant in Palmer Township, plans to cut jobs after a "deceleration" of revenue.
Shares in Coherent fell after the company reported Thursday fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.24 billion, up over the year-ago quarter but short of analysts' estimates of $1.33 billion.
"We started the third quarter with optimism based on a strong backlog, but we experienced a sudden and unexpected deceleration in revenues in the second half of the quarter when some of our larger customers requested us to delay shipments," Chairman and Chief Executive Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. said in a company statement.
On a conference call Wednesday, company officials said Coherent will cut jobs but did not say how many or where. Coherent is based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, and operates globally.
The company also said it is considering alternatives for its silicon carbide business that include a sale. Silicon carbide is used in electronics. In addition to lasers, Coherent also makes optical equipment for telecommunications.
The company is also going through a "facility rationalization" and seeks to save $200 million to $300 million through 2025, although those savings will come at a cost of $150 million to $200 million. Those costs include lease terminations and severance pay.
69 News has contacted Coherent for additional details on the job cuts.
The company lost 24 cents per share in the quarter on a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles basis. After adjusting for items the company considers one-time or unusual, adjusted EPS was 58 cents, short of the consensus estimate of 81 cents per share compiled by Zacks Investment Research.
Coherent has a long way to go, Mattera said.
"Our work is not done. Rather, it's just beginning," he said on the conference call.
Coherent forecasts fourth-quarter revenue of $1.125 billion to $1.175 billion, and adjusted EPS of 33 cents per share to 43 cents. Full-year 2023 revenue is expected to be $5.08 billion to $5.15 billion. All forecasts are based on Wednesday's exchange rates.
Coherent Corp. was formed by combining II-VI Inc. and Coherent Inc. in 2022. Shares in the company trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COHR.
In the past 52 weeks, they have traded as high as $66.85 and as low as $26.29. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, shares were down 7.9% on the day to $29.38.