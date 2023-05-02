Coherent Corp. says more than half its electricity needs now come from renewable energy sources

Coherent Corp., a maker of lasers that has operations in Palmer Township, now buys more than half of its global electricity from renewable sources.
"Coherent has set as a top priority the reduction of its carbon footprint across its global operations" and its use of renewable electricity prevents 85,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to a company statement. Carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas that has been linked to climate change.
The company uses 100% renewable energy in Europe, and it has solar installations operating or in the works at facilities in Germany, the U.S., U.K. and Vietnam.
"We are fulfilling the commitment we announced last year to increase the sustainability in our energy supply," Tim Challingsworth, chief sustainability officer, said.
The company is also working toward energy efficiency and the elimination of the use of fossil fuels in its facilities.
Coherent is the combination of the former Coherent Inc. and II-VI Inc. (pronounced two-six). II-VI acquired Coherent last year, and the company became Coherent Corp. It is the world's largest maker of lasers.
Coherent is based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COHR. At 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, shares were trading at $33.33. In the last 52 weeks, shares in Coherent have traded as high as $66.85 and as low as $29.90.