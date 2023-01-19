Coherent, high-tech conglomerate with operations in Palmer, introduces laser for OLED

Coherent Corp. has introduced a new infrared industrial laser that can be used to cut OLED display glass for devices such as laptop computers.
The Pittsburgh-area based company, with operations in Palmer Township, said the 150-watt laser is for cutting organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens. OLEDs are popular for big screen televisions that can be as many as 98 inches across diagonally, but Coherent says its new Monaco laser is for cutting screens for information technology devices.
The laser operates on a femtosecond basis: one quadrillionth of a second, or 0.000000000000001 second. A quadrillion is equal to 1,000 trillion, or 1 with 15 zeroes behind it.
"The migration of OLED screens to IT devices, such as tablets and laptops, is accelerating the demand for laser tools with higher output powers that can process larger glass sheets than those currently used in smartphones," Coherent's statement says.
The new laser is the smallest of its kind on the market, according to Allan Ashmead, senior vice president for micro-electronics and instruments in North America.
"It's the latest edition of our highly successful Monaco platform, a field-proven workhorse with more than 750 systems installed throughout factories worldwide," Ashmead said. The laser is for cutting OLED display glass and other materials with a thickness of up to 2 millimeters, about 1/16th of an inch.
Coherent Corp. is the combination of the former Coherent Inc. with II-VI (pronounced two-six) Inc. The company is the world's largest maker of lasers, and it makes other high-tech materials such as material for semiconductors.
In March, the company said it would expand capacity in Palmer Township and in Sweden by investing $1 billion over 10 years.
Coherent shares traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol COHR. It was trading at $42.00 around noon Thursday. The company's total market capitalization is about $5.8 billion.