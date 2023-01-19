 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coherent, high-tech conglomerate with operations in Palmer, introduces laser for OLED

  • 0
Coherent company new logo

Coherent Corp. has introduced a new infrared industrial laser that can be used to cut OLED display glass for devices such as laptop computers.

The Pittsburgh-area based company, with operations in Palmer Township, said the 150-watt laser is for cutting organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens. OLEDs are popular for big screen televisions that can be as many as 98 inches across diagonally, but Coherent says its new Monaco laser is for cutting screens for information technology devices.

The laser operates on a femtosecond basis: one quadrillionth of a second, or 0.000000000000001 second. A quadrillion is equal to 1,000 trillion, or 1 with 15 zeroes behind it.

"The migration of OLED screens to IT devices, such as tablets and laptops, is accelerating the demand for laser tools with higher output powers that can process larger glass sheets than those currently used in smartphones," Coherent's statement says.

The new laser is the smallest of its kind on the market, according to Allan Ashmead, senior vice president for micro-electronics and instruments in North America.

"It's the latest edition of our highly successful Monaco platform, a field-proven workhorse with more than 750 systems installed throughout factories worldwide," Ashmead said. The laser is for cutting OLED display glass and other materials with a thickness of up to 2 millimeters, about 1/16th of an inch.

Coherent Corp. is the combination of the former Coherent Inc. with II-VI (pronounced two-six) Inc. The company is the world's largest maker of lasers, and it makes other high-tech materials such as material for semiconductors.

In March, the company said it would expand capacity in Palmer Township and in Sweden by investing $1 billion over 10 years.

Coherent shares traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol COHR. It was trading at $42.00 around noon Thursday. The company's total market capitalization is about $5.8 billion.

Market Data by TradingView

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

PREVIOUS OPENINGS AND CLOSINGS

- Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state.

- The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion.

- The Harrisburg-based Mid Penn bank has opened its first full-service branch in the Lehigh Valley in South Whitehall.

- The Allentown Planning Commission put off a decision on a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen at the site of the former Nostos Greek restaurant.

- The former Star Crete concrete plant at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Easton Avenue has been sold for $1.58 million, and that may clear the way for a medical office building. 

- The local business SuperSets Gym will open its third location in Allentown's South Mall, with no opening date set yet.

- The jewelry boutique Versant will close later this year, but the business will be consolidated at Gary Werkheiser's other location in Saucon Valley Square.

- The DSW Woodmill Commons has moved to Berkshire West, 1101 Woodland Road in Wyomissing.

- Trainer Michael Melendez has opened his new Reading Extreme Boxing Club where PacSun used to operate in the Berkshire Mall. 

- Frackville NAPA Auto Parts held a grand opening with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Frackville Business & Professional Association. 

- Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers in North Manheim Township held a grand opening, in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce and Pottsville Business Association.

- PDC Machines, a maker of hydrogen compressors, showed off a new plant in Lower Salford.

- Maya Capital Partners has acquired Amwell Valley Self Storage, a 265-unit storage business on Route 31 in Ringoes, New Jersey.

- Norwescap is buying the former Sullivan's on the Main restaurant in Phillipsburg to renovate the building and then use it for programs to help educate and feed people.

Community Spotlight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

AP News Alerts

Forecast Updates

News Alerts - Regional

Entertainment News

WFMZ TRAFFIC UPDATE

Breaking News - National