Coherent Corp., a high-tech conglomerate with a Northampton County facility, said China's plan to restrict exports of two elements used to make semiconductor wafers and fiber optics will not affect sales.
China's Ministry of Commerce said July 3 that export limits on gallium and germanium are due to begin Aug. 1. That move came in response to the U.S. and other countries limiting technology exports to China.
Coherent's initial assessment is that it has "ample inventories" of the elements available.
The company "believes that the restriction will have minimal to no impact on the company's sales and prospects due to ample inventories of these materials at both Coherent and its supply chain partners," according to a statement released Monday.
"In addition, efficient recycling programs already exist at both Coherent and its supply chain partners," the company said. "The company will continue to monitor and assess any changes in the global supply."
Coherent's product lines include lasers and optical equipment. The company is based in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, and has a plant in Palmer Township. It was formed from the 2022 combination of II-VI Inc. (pronounced "two-six") and Coherent Inc.
In May, Coherent said some big customers delayed shipments as it reported fiscal third-quarter revenue that fell short of industry analysts' expectations.
"We experienced a sudden and unexpected deceleration in revenues in the second half of the quarter," said Vincent Mattera Jr., chairman and chief executive, on May 10. The company said it would cut jobs as part of a plan to reduce costs.
Shares in Coherent are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol COHR. The closing price Monday was $51.80.
In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $60.46 and as low as $26.29.