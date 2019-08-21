Complete Count Committee determined to count as many people as possible for 2020 census

Prepare to stand up and be counted.

If you're wondering why next year's census is a big deal, Lehigh County officials say they can show you the money.

Or rather, the money they'll miss out on for every resident who dodges the census.

The county loses over $2,000 in federal funding for every person who goes uncounted.

The census only goes out every 10 years, which is why the Complete Count Committee is determined to get as many people counted as they can.

The committee is an organization of various community leaders coming together to increase turnout.

Erin Yasenchak, a partnership specialist with the US Census Bureau, says the biggest hurdle is winning over those concerned about their privacy.

"All answers are 100% confidential and nothing will be reported to any agencies such as immigration, welfare, courts, or the police," she said.

Postcards start going out in March.

"It''s so critical for funding through so many important services in their community," Yasenchak said.

For those worried about answering the census, the citizenship question is not on there.

This is the first year you can fill out the census online.

The Census Bureau is looking for part-time workers-they pay $18 an hour-and you can find more information at WFMZ.com.