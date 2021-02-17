You are the owner of this article.
NWS Weather Alert

NWS Weather Alert

NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and
northeast Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning, Thursday evening,
and Friday morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow overspreads the area early Thursday
morning and continues at varying intensity through the day and
night, heaviest from late morning through the afternoon. Some
sleet may mix in Thursday evening and overnight. Light snow will
likely continue into the daytime hours on Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

COVID-19 pandemic demand boosts Giant Foods parent

  • Updated
  • Comments
Giant on Lancaster Avenue in Cumru

For Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based parent of The Giant Company, fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 net sales and online sales showed robust increases.

Operating income was down, although underlying operating income; which excludes items such as impairments, gains and losses on leases and sales of assets, and restructuring charges; also showed substantial increases.

In reporting its results, however, the company chose to highlight its efforts in fighting the coronavirus. In 2020, the Ahold Delhaize brands focused on fulfilling a vital role in society and meeting the challenges of COVID-19 by contributing €680 million to support customers, associates, and communities with COVID-19 relief care.

The company reported its brands also committed to contributing €1.4 billion to improve the security of associates' pension benefits. Also, associates across all the brands of Ahold Delhaize, it said, worked to successfully maintain food and product supplies to local communities, to implement measures to keep customers and their colleagues safe, and to drive substantial progress in ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) initiatives in 2020.

"In 2020, the effects of COVID-19 and social unrest deeply impacted the communities we serve, and created unprecedented challenges for the Ahold Delhaize brands," said Frans Muller, the company's president and CEO. "Despite these challenges, the hundreds of thousands of associates across all our brands, distribution centers, and support offices demonstrated courage and care in protecting the safety of our stores and distribution centers, while providing great customer service and community support. I would like to once again thank each and every one of them for their tremendous efforts in 2020."

U.S. highlights

Of local interest, Ahold Delhaize said it had launched on Jan. 19 the GIANT Company Choice Pass, which offers unlimited free grocery delivery and pickup, with an annual membership fee of $98. The company also said it has committed to contributing more than €1.4 billion to improve the security of pension benefits for associates and reduce financial risk for Giant Food and Stop & Shop.

The U.S. brands are partnering with HowGood to provide customers an easy-to-use environmental and social impact rating system. Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Stop & Shop began to offer the rating system to customers shopping online in early February.

Also, the U.S. brands joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion program, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The brands were recognized as "best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality," receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 corporate equality index.

In the fourth quarter, U.S. comparable store sales, excluding gasoline, grew 11.2%, due largely to the COVID-19 outbreak. For full year 2020, the measurement grew 14.4%.

Online sales in the segment were up 128.5% in constant currency in the quarter and 105.1% for the year. Underlying operating income in the fourth quarter was up 7.9%, and 45.5% for the year.

Group results

In the 2020 fourth quarter, group net sales were €19.6 billion, up 12.8%, or 18.0% at constant exchange rates, driven largely by 11.0% comparable sales growth excluding gasoline. For the year, group net sales were €74.736 billion, an increase of 14.2%. and comparable sales grew 12.5% group comparable sales were positively impacted by demand related to COVID-19.

Group net consumer online sales grew 84.2% in the fourth quarter at constant exchange rates, and 67.4% for the year.

Online group sales in the fourth quarter were €1.869 billion, an increase of 75.1% above the same quarter in 2019. For the full year 2020, group online sales were €5.547 billion, a 59.8% increase above 2019. Underlying operating income increased 10.8% for the quarter and 31.2% for the year. Diluted underlying earnings per share were €0.53 for the quarter and €2.26 for full year 2020.

Outlook

"We feel increasingly confident about our prospects in 2021 and beyond," commented Muller, "and are now setting more ambitious targets in several key areas of our business. With increased capacity and continued momentum, we now expect group net consumer online sales to grow over 30% in 2021, which includes over 60% growth in U.S. online sales.

"We will accelerate U.S. online grocery fulfillment productivity growth through end-to-end improvement of processes, systems, operating practices and innovation, beginning in 2021 and continuing through the end of 2022, which should result in a lower cost to serve. To improve efficiency even further, we will open an additional micro-fulfillment center with Autostore/Swisslog inside of a new omnichannel fulfillment center in Philadelphia in the fourth quarter of 2021."

The company also noted its acquisition of Fresh Direct, an online grocer based in New York City, which closed on Jan. 5.

Ahold Delhaize operates in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.

Shop Talk

What's new in the business community!

If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here.

· PPL Corporation named Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. It's the fifth consecutive year PPL has earned high marks on the national report

· GEICO has opened an office in the Broadcasting Square shopping center, 2733 Papermill Road, Suite X3, in Spring Township. Office hours are Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

· Bimbo Bakeries USA has earned the EPA's Energy Star certification for superior energy efficiency at 15 of its bakeries, including the one that produces Maier's Bakery items in southwest Reading's Oakbrook neighborhood.

· Giant to build new, bigger grocery store near current location on West Swamp Road (Route 313) in Doylestown. Construction is set to start mid-March with an anticipated opening date later this year.

· Peeps & Company store at the Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley to close for good

· ‌‌‌Historic Hotel Bethlehem General Manager Dennis J. Costello will retire at the end of January after a 15-year tenure.

· Altitude‌ ‌Marketing was‌ ‌named‌ ‌to the 2021 Chief Marketer 200 list (CM200), a spotlight on the best engagement and activation agencies in the United States. This is the second year in a row that Altitude was named to the list in the category of B2B Brand Engagement Agencies.

. Victaulic appoints Rick Bucher as CEO, succeeding John Malloy, effective Jan. 31, 2021

· Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania has appointed Angelo J. Valletta as president and CEO, succeeding R. Chadwick Paul Jr., who will retire on March 31, 2021

· Valley Oral Surgery opens new location in Quakertown, at the practice of Dr. Mark Elstein, who has joined the Valley Oral Surgery team. The 1402 Broad St. office is the company's fourth location.

· Tower Health opens new Family Medicine location at 3855 Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring

· Automotive News recently honored Gail Faulkner, longtime CEO of the Faulkner Automotive Group, as one of the Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry. The award is given every five years to the 100 most influential women in the North American automotive industry.

· Penske Logistics earns 2020 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

· Carroll Engineering Corporation, a full-service civil engineering firm, said Justin M. Coyle, Structural Department Manager, and John L. Koutsouros, Planning and Site Design Department Manager, have both been named its newest shareholders.

. Capital BlueCross to open health and wellness center in Allentown office building, at 1221 Hamilton Street. Renovations slated to be done by Feb. 2021

