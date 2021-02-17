COVID-19 pandemic demand boosts Giant Foods parent

For Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based parent of The Giant Company, fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 net sales and online sales showed robust increases.
Operating income was down, although underlying operating income; which excludes items such as impairments, gains and losses on leases and sales of assets, and restructuring charges; also showed substantial increases.
In reporting its results, however, the company chose to highlight its efforts in fighting the coronavirus. In 2020, the Ahold Delhaize brands focused on fulfilling a vital role in society and meeting the challenges of COVID-19 by contributing €680 million to support customers, associates, and communities with COVID-19 relief care.
The company reported its brands also committed to contributing €1.4 billion to improve the security of associates' pension benefits. Also, associates across all the brands of Ahold Delhaize, it said, worked to successfully maintain food and product supplies to local communities, to implement measures to keep customers and their colleagues safe, and to drive substantial progress in ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) initiatives in 2020.
"In 2020, the effects of COVID-19 and social unrest deeply impacted the communities we serve, and created unprecedented challenges for the Ahold Delhaize brands," said Frans Muller, the company's president and CEO. "Despite these challenges, the hundreds of thousands of associates across all our brands, distribution centers, and support offices demonstrated courage and care in protecting the safety of our stores and distribution centers, while providing great customer service and community support. I would like to once again thank each and every one of them for their tremendous efforts in 2020."
U.S. highlights
Of local interest, Ahold Delhaize said it had launched on Jan. 19 the GIANT Company Choice Pass, which offers unlimited free grocery delivery and pickup, with an annual membership fee of $98. The company also said it has committed to contributing more than €1.4 billion to improve the security of pension benefits for associates and reduce financial risk for Giant Food and Stop & Shop.
The U.S. brands are partnering with HowGood to provide customers an easy-to-use environmental and social impact rating system. Giant Food, The GIANT Company, and Stop & Shop began to offer the rating system to customers shopping online in early February.
Also, the U.S. brands joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion program, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The brands were recognized as "best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality," receiving a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 corporate equality index.
In the fourth quarter, U.S. comparable store sales, excluding gasoline, grew 11.2%, due largely to the COVID-19 outbreak. For full year 2020, the measurement grew 14.4%.
Online sales in the segment were up 128.5% in constant currency in the quarter and 105.1% for the year. Underlying operating income in the fourth quarter was up 7.9%, and 45.5% for the year.
Group results
In the 2020 fourth quarter, group net sales were €19.6 billion, up 12.8%, or 18.0% at constant exchange rates, driven largely by 11.0% comparable sales growth excluding gasoline. For the year, group net sales were €74.736 billion, an increase of 14.2%. and comparable sales grew 12.5% group comparable sales were positively impacted by demand related to COVID-19.
Group net consumer online sales grew 84.2% in the fourth quarter at constant exchange rates, and 67.4% for the year.
Online group sales in the fourth quarter were €1.869 billion, an increase of 75.1% above the same quarter in 2019. For the full year 2020, group online sales were €5.547 billion, a 59.8% increase above 2019. Underlying operating income increased 10.8% for the quarter and 31.2% for the year. Diluted underlying earnings per share were €0.53 for the quarter and €2.26 for full year 2020.
Outlook
"We feel increasingly confident about our prospects in 2021 and beyond," commented Muller, "and are now setting more ambitious targets in several key areas of our business. With increased capacity and continued momentum, we now expect group net consumer online sales to grow over 30% in 2021, which includes over 60% growth in U.S. online sales.
"We will accelerate U.S. online grocery fulfillment productivity growth through end-to-end improvement of processes, systems, operating practices and innovation, beginning in 2021 and continuing through the end of 2022, which should result in a lower cost to serve. To improve efficiency even further, we will open an additional micro-fulfillment center with Autostore/Swisslog inside of a new omnichannel fulfillment center in Philadelphia in the fourth quarter of 2021."
The company also noted its acquisition of Fresh Direct, an online grocer based in New York City, which closed on Jan. 5.
Ahold Delhaize operates in 11 countries. Its U.S. brands include The Giant Company, Peapod, Giant, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.